kock/sous chef

About Pom Friterie
Pom Friterie is a Dutch-inspired restaurant built around one simple idea: serving the world's best fries. Our hand-cut, award-winning fries are topped with house-made creations and served alongside sides inspired by global cuisines, from juicy chicken burgers to refined steak tartare.
Last year, we proudly won 1st place in the international category at the Fries Championship, and we're aiming for gold again this year.
Who we're looking for
We're on the hunt for dedicated chefs who thrives in a small, tight-knit team where everyone supports each other. No ego, just great food and good vibes.
You should be someone who:
Has a sharp eye for detail and presentation
Feels comfortable jumping between tasks, from plating to dishes to delivering food to guests
Communicates clearly and kindly with teammates
Stays calm under pressure and knows when to shift gears
What we offer
A vibrant, fast-paced, and growing workplace
A team where everyone works toward the same goal and has fun along the way
Union-regulated salaries
Additional compensation for inconvenient working hours
Opportunities for growth within the company
How to apply
Send your CV and a short personal letter to anders@pomfriterie.com
. We look forward to hearing from you!
