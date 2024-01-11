kock
2024-01-11
Assistent/ chef
All applications should be sent to: career@osteria.nu
Short background
Osteria Di La is part of a family-owned business with 3 Italian restaurants.
we are now looking for staff for our ongoing project. Enoclub/Osteria in the middle of central Malmö
We started our business in 2010 and with Italian food culture that was close to our hearts.
Our restaurants are located in the center city, Davidhallstorg and the inner city skomakaregatan in Malmö and Slottstaden in Malmö.
We want to prepare Italian food with the very best ingredients from scratch, where every moment of the cooking process is equally important to bring out the best quality of our ingredients.. Putting the customer's experience at the center when it comes to service and quality is absolute most important to us
What do we need?
At the time of writing, we are looking for chefs, pizza bakers, kitchen assistants, with restaurant experience.
Kitchen staff
Chefs with at least 3-5 years of experience who want to develop in Italian cuisine.
You are dedicated to your work and enjoy working with raw materials from scratch. You also have a genuine interest in Italian cooking and culture.
Personal characteristics
• Stress resistant
• Nothing is impossible
• Flexible and adaptable to working hours that can vary depending on the situation.
• You are results-oriented and structured.
• You make high demands on yourself in order to succeed in your work.
• Good team player with a lot of skin on his nose.Pleace also send your age and picture of your self.
We would like you for long timecontract.
We offer accommodation.
We are happy if you speak Italian and English.
assistant chef in subject/Ämne.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-31
by mail
E-post: career@osteria.nu Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "assistant chef". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Osteria di la AB
