Key Account Manager & Business Developer
2025-12-17
Do you want to be part of a family-owned company that values collaboration, responsibility and commitment?
Salinity AB is looking for a Key Account Manager & Business Developer to drive sales and build long-term partnerships within the grocery retail sector and other B2B segments across the Nordic region.
About the RoleAs a Key Account Manager at Salinity, you will be responsible for sales within our Retail business area, offering products under the brands Falksalt and SP. You will work closely with customers in grocery retail and specialty trade, focusing on developing existing business and creating new opportunities.
As Salinity operates across several industrial segments, the role also includes direct B2B sales aimed at identifying new business opportunities. You will have significant freedom to bring ideas and drive initiatives to grow sales, while being part of a company with strong values and a clear focus on sustainable business.
Your Responsibilities
Develop and maintain customer relationships within Retail and other business areas
Identify and drive new business opportunities and partnerships
Manage negotiations, pricing, and activations
Drive and develop in-store sales together with our field sales team
Ensure smooth information flow regarding assortments, forecasts, and activities
Contribute to product development and category projects in collaboration with the marketing team
Who You Are
You are a driven, relationship-oriented business professional who thrives in a role combining both strategic and operational responsibilities. You are quick to identify opportunities, analytical in your approach, and have a strong understanding of customer needs and expectations within the industry.
We believe you are:
Collaborative, solution-oriented, and positive
Experienced in working with grocery retail and understanding category objectives
A skilled negotiator with strong commercial acumen
Experienced in business case analysis and confident in presenting cases
Independent, results-driven, and curious about continuous development
Your Background
At least 5 years of experience in Key Account Management within FMCG in the Nordic region, as well as relevant B2B sales experience
Broad experience in brand building, product development, and category management
Solid understanding of field sales operations and the ability to lead such work
Relevant post-secondary education in sales or marketing
Fluent in Swedish and English, both spoken and written
Valid driver's license (B)
Meritorious:
Experience in food development, production, supply chain, or food service
Interest in agriculture or hunting, as the company is also active in these areas
Travel is a natural part of the role.
What We Offer
A dynamic and innovative work environment with a strong focus on sustainability
The opportunity to influence and develop the company's future business
Competitive terms and a workplace where your expertise truly makes a difference
Ready to take the next step in your career? Send in your application!
