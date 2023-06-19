Key Account Manager
Do you want to help us unleash the secret to how happy employees create a happy business? We are an innovative, agile, and continuously growing modern tech company on a path to improving the work lives of millions around the world.
We develop workforce management solutions - software that makes scheduling and time reporting more smooth and more flexible for almost a million users worldwide!
We value passion, creativity, quality, and simplicity. You'll be given the opportunity to make an impact and directly contribute to our success, bring new ideas, and have full ownership of your area.
Our global team, of more than 35 nationalities, have fun together, whether it is during a typical Swedish Fika, a workshop, going for a run with a colleague, or spending time together during the annual company Goal trip, team kickoffs, or after-work socials. We have built a collaborative and friendly atmosphere here at Quinyx and are committed to sharing knowledge and supporting one another!
Are you curious and ready to take the first steps on an awesome journey and make magic happen with us? As a member of Quinyx, you will be part of an inclusive and diverse workplace where everyone is allowed to be themselves and thrive.
About the role
As a Key Account Manager, you will be responsible for expanding and growing our presence within our existing Swedish customer base, making sure our customers get as much value as possible from all our modules and services.
We work in a high pace environment where you sell everything from Quinyx AI powered solutions to employee engagement modules to our existing customer base. You will have the capability to work independently and efficiently to grow your business and utilize your business development skills to bring out the best in each client opportunity.
If you want to know more about Quinyx and our customers in Norway, please take a look at: https://www.quinyx.com/no/
What you'll be doing
• Be in charge of driving up sales and expanding our existing customer base with everything we have in our Workforce Management platform.
• Creatively manage your territory of a very large customer base with a focus on your own sales pipeline, manage customer leads intake, outbound activity, prioritization and metrics for measurement of deal status.
• Work with Marketing team to generate more sales leads from campaigns
• Ensure that your sales quotas are delivered, monthly, quarterly and yearly.
• Manage your sales process, utilizing metrics and providing sales forecasts.
• Continuously develop an extensive set of relationships at C-Level, VP and Director levels across our customers.
• Develop, present and deliver high-impact web demonstrations of our solution/modules to current clients.
• Gather and document customer requirements, understand their business needs and IT plans and address those through a framework of our solutions.
• Work closely with our Customer Success team to make sure that the customers are happy and use the product in the best possible way.
• As an Account manager you own the customer relationship. With that comes a responsibility to cater for all their commercial needs including agreements, passive/active upsell and renewals.
• Develop sales strategies to maximise sales revenue and profitability. This strategy is also presented in a quarterly business review for the team and our management.
What you'll bring to the team
Passion for consultative, strategic sales.
Excellent communication skills, both written and spoken.
Drive to succeed and confidence in building and managing your own territory.
Efficiency and structure to be able to handle many parallel sales processes.
Natural curiosity and desire to get under the skin of your client's needs.
Entrepreneurial mindset that allows you to solve problems.
Fluency in Swedish and English (spoken and written).
Be an awesome colleague, accountable, willing to go the extra mile, always see possibilities and have a roll-up-your-sleeves mentality.
Quinyx believes in four key values: simplicity, passion, innovation and quality. In order to be successful in this role, your values will align with ours and you'll be driven and motivated to succeed in sales.
The WOW-factor
• Experience of working software sales.
• An understanding of common sales methodologies.
• Embrace working closely with a team in an international environment.
What's in it for you?
We promote and encourage a healthy lifestyle with flexible work hours and the latest tools, enhanced vacation allowance, wellness, home office, professional development contributions, virtual yoga classes, and last but not least, you will have the chance to participate in our well-known yearly ping-pong tournament!
Want to join Quinyx?
At Quinyx, we provide equal employment opportunities and strive for an inclusive, diverse, value-driven culture. All applications will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender perception or identity, national origin, age, marital status, disability, or veteran status.
