Key Account Manager - Immunology
2025-02-12
Job description
We are now looking for a Key account Manager in Immunology for one of our clients in the pharmaceutical industry! This is an opportunity to work with a global company with more than 35,000 employees who work hard to treat, cure, stop and prevent some of the most devastating and complex diseases of our time - from autoimmune diseases, hematology, oncology, HIV, mental disorders, heart disease and diabetes.
For the business unit of Immunology in Sweden we are now looking for a Key Account Manager to cover the greater region of west part of Sweden. In this position, you will work on the client's innovative Immunology portfolio to support the existing and future launches within Immunology, with a focus on Dermatology and Rheumatology.
The Immunology business is a significant contributor to the overall Swedish company, also reflected in the resources the team is operating with. During the past few years, the client has launched both in new therapeutic areas and rapidly developed their products within existing therapeutic areas. And they continue to plan for future launches and new therapies in the years to come. As the Key Account Manager - you will join a diverse team with lots of exiting tasks to handle the best possible value contribution to both customers and the company.
Responsibilities
As a Key Account Manager, you feel confident in operating with the following responsibilities on your own and together with your team in your district.
Collaborate with a dynamic cross functional team to find innovative solutions around our partners.
Prioritize resources e.g. budget and/or time across stakeholders, considering segmentation and targeting criteria.
Use your insights and experience to initiate and drive the development of a 12-18 months rolling plan for your region, which includes customer projects when appropriate.
Seek to identify insights, unmet needs and potential value pools leading to development of services and solutions.
Establish network of partners and external contacts to identify mutually helpful business opportunities.
Analyze and interpret partners' strategies/plans and data from CRM and other sources where necessary.
Analyze sales data and customer insights to develop and execute account plans that are in line with country strategy.
High level of compliance towards company policies and local regulations.
Interaction in omnichannel approach (channels outside F2F meetings)
Qualifications
What you need to succeed in this role:
As a team member you present yourself as engaging with the team you are part of and continuously strive for new ways to grow the business. You are relation-oriented and understand the value of partner management in reaching regional achievements.
In driving the business results you have a proven record of reaching achievements locally and regionally. You are confident with reaching stretched targets and act with an aspiration attitude when leading expectations to performance.
You seek to develop over time and consider growing in an organization as a phenomenal opportunity to evolve personally and expertly.
We are looking for you who have:
Preferably Experience in Pharmaceutical Sales within Derm/Rheuma/Gastro
A minimum of a bachelor's degree or equivalent (required).
A valid European driving license (required).
Proficient in spoken and written Swedish and English language (required).
Good knowledge of the Microsoft office suite (required).
Certified in LIF or minimum bachelor's degree with the license to sell pharmaceutical products, e.g. pharmacist, biomedicine, nurse, dentist, medical doctor etc. (required).
