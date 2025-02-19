Junior Supply Chain Developer - Shape the Future of Logistics!
2025-02-19
Are you eager to start your career in supply chain development and drive innovation in logistics? Join a dynamic team and help create impactful digital solutions that streamline and optimize supply chain processes!
We are looking for a Junior Supply Chain Developer to join a forward-thinking company and contribute to its supply chain optimization efforts. If you're passionate about technology and logistics, this is your chance to apply your skills in a real-world setting and make a difference.
About the RoleIn this role, you will work alongside experienced professionals to develop and implement innovative solutions that improve supply chain efficiency. Your tasks will focus on creating and optimizing processes, developing new tools, and working on system integrations. You'll also have the opportunity to expand your knowledge of logistics, digital tools, and automation, all while contributing to meaningful projects within the company.
Your daily tasks will include:
• Developing and optimizing supply chain processes to ensure smoother and more efficient operations.
• Using tools like Excel to analyze data and support decision-making within the supply chain.
• Collaborating with cross-functional teams to develop digital solutions and improve the logistics strategy.
• Integrating and managing APIs to streamline data exchange across systems.
• Learning and applying the latest technologies such as Power Platform to automate and enhance supply chain management.
We Are Looking for You With
We are looking for a motivated and curious individual who thrives in a fast-paced and dynamic environment. The ideal candidate will have:
• Education: Bachelor's degree in Industrial Economy, Computer Science, or a related field.
• Technical skills:
• Solid knowledge of Excel for data analysis and reporting.
• Experience with SQL or a willingness to learn (a plus).
• Familiarity with API integration and a keen interest in developing technical solutions.
• Knowledge of Power Platform is highly desirable, but not required.
• Languages: Fluent in English (both written and spoken).
• Personal attributes:
• Quick learner: Able to pick up new tools and concepts quickly and apply them effectively.
• Curiosity: A strong desire to learn and grow in the supply chain and tech space.
• Social: Comfortable working in a team, collaborating across functions, and communicating with stakeholders.
You Are Offered
• Competitive salary and benefits package.
• Health and wellness allowance to support your well-being.
• Flexible working hours to ensure work-life balance.
• Career growth opportunities in a company that values continuous development and innovation.
• Supportive and dynamic work environment where you can develop your skills and make a real impact.
About Our ClientOur client is a leader in the logistics industry, known for driving digital transformation and implementing innovative solutions to optimize supply chain operations. The company offers a collaborative and dynamic work culture where each team member contributes to the organization's success. If you're looking to grow your career in supply chain development while working with cutting-edge technologies, this is the perfect place for you.
About Framtiden AB
At Framtiden, we specialize in both staffing and recruitment. We aim to make a difference in people's lives by helping them find the right job and the right colleagues. We are experts in recruiting the right talent for the right company. Framtiden operates in seven locations across Sweden and in Oslo.
For this position, you will initially be employed by Framtiden and, after a certain period, there is the opportunity to transition into a direct employment relationship with the client company.
Recruitment Process
The recruitment process consists of the following steps:
• Initial interviews with our recruitment team.
• Reference checks to verify your professional background.
• Final interview with the client to assess cultural fit and alignment with the team.
Terms and Conditions
• Employment Type: Full-time, with the possibility to transition into a permanent role with the client after the initial period.
• Location: Flexible location with the option for remote work.
• Benefits: Health and wellness allowance, flexible working hours, and more.
If you're ready to take your first step into the world of supply chain development and contribute to the optimization of logistics operations, we want to hear from you! Apply now and be part of an innovative and growing company.
