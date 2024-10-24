Junior Software Deployment Engineer at Fujitsu Sweden
2024-10-24
Junior Software Deployment Engineer at Fujitsu Sweden
Customer: Insurance Sector
Location: Sundsvall, Sweden (No remote work)
Start Date: November 18, 2024
End Date: December 31, 2026 possibility of extension
Are you ready to kick-start your career in application packaging? Fujitsu Sweden is seeking two enthusiastic Junior Software Deployment Engineer to join our exciting project with an insurance agency. This is an excellent opportunity to gain hands-on experience in the world of software packaging and application deployment, while working in a dynamic and collaborative environment. We are looking for someone that has a couple of years experience in a similar role.
What You'll Do
As a Junior Software Deployment Engineer, you will be involved in: MSI Application Packaging: Handling Microsoft Software Installer (MSI) packaging for a variety of certified applications.
Application Distribution: Setting up and configuring application deployment using Microsoft Endpoint Configuration Manager (MECM).
Incident Management: Resolving incidents and supporting customers by managing applications that are critical to the Swedish Social Insurance Agency.
Scripting and Automation: Utilizing your skills in PowerShell and Visual Basic (VB) scripting to automate tasks and enhance application management.
What You Bring
We are looking for candidates who have: Application Packaging Expertise: Familiarity with advanced packaging tools such as Admin Studio or similar.
Experience with MECM: Knowledge in setting up and configuring application distribution in Microsoft Endpoint Configuration Manager (MECM).
Scripting Skills: Proficiency in PowerShell and Visual Basic (VB) scripting to assist with automation and deployment.
Hands-On Experience: Previous involvement in at least one assignment related to application packaging and deployment in the past two years.
Bonus Skills ITIL Framework Knowledge: Experience with the Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL) framework, particularly in incident and problem management.
Windows 11 Packaging: Familiarity with application packaging in a Windows 11 environment is highly desirable and will give you a competitive edge.
This role offers a fantastic opportunity to sharpen your technical skills in a high-profile environment, working alongside an experienced team of professionals. You'll be contributing to essential services that have a significant impact on society while developing your career in the IT sector.
Interested?
Submit your CV and showcase your experience in application packaging, Microsoft Endpoint Configuration Manager (MECM), and scripting by November 1, 2024. We're looking for candidates who are eager to learn, proactive, and ready to take on new challenges. Fujitsu Sweden is committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive work environment. We encourage applications from individuals of all backgrounds.
Join us on this exciting journey and be part of something meaningful!
Role Information
This is a consultancy assignment where you will be employed by Barona for the period of the project. Barona is an international group with offices in 10 countries. In Sweden, we have offices in Stockholm, Gothenburg, Malmo, Falun, and Strömsund, but we provide competence supply solutions across the country. We offer our clients visionary and forward-thinking partnerships, and our employees exciting opportunities at all stages of their careers.
Application deadline: 2024-12-05
This is a full-time position.
Barona Professionals AB
Fujitsu Sweden AB Kontakt
Agnes Hildén agnes.hilden@barona.se Jobbnummer
8975315