Junior SEO Specialist - internship - French speaking
2024-06-11
Welcome to Betao!
Betao is a Swedish start-up located in the heart of Stockholm, composed of about sixty passionate individuals.
We are proud to represent the Portail Auto-Entrepreneur, one of the leading players in France in the creation of auto-enterprises.
For 10 years, we have been guiding project leaders through all stages, from the creation to the development of their activity.
The Portail Auto-Entrepreneur is one of the most important support sites for the creation of auto-enterprises in France, and we host the largest community of auto-entrepreneurs in the country.
Betao is currently looking for an SEO intern to help us implement our strategy and optimize our search engine rankings.
If the idea of working in a human-sized company, within a dynamic but stress-free work environment, with friendly and passionate colleagues, while being eager to learn, appeals to you, then you are in the right place.
Your mission, should you choose to accept it:
Your main task will be to assist the SEO team in a netlinking mission. This will involve identifying and selecting sites, blogs, and other potential partners as part of outreach and public relations campaigns.
You will also contribute to the optimization of our Portail Auto-Entrepreneur site by working on our content and monitoring the progress of these projects in collaboration with Betao's Marketing, Product, and Tech teams.
You will also have the opportunity to manage your own projects and participate in the Marketing team's initiatives more generally. Your ideas will be welcome!
You are the right person for the job if:
You are a Master's student in Digital Marketing.
You already have basic knowledge of SEO.
You have an analytical mindset, are eager to learn, and enjoy teamwork.
You are interested in entrepreneurship and the legal field.
You are fluent in French and English (since not everyone at Betao speaks French).
Bonus points:
You can read an HTML page in the code.
You have already used tools such as Google Analytics, Google Search Console, Ahrefs, SEMrush.
Why apply for this internship?
Here are a few reasons that might convince you:
At the end of your internship, you will have a comprehensive understanding of SEO (Content, Links, Technical).
You will master the art of outreach campaigns.
You will be able to conduct technical audits and solve problems.
In short, this internship will allow you to acquire basic SEO skills and a comprehensive understanding of the work of a Marketing team.
Recruitment process:
Interviews are conducted remotely and via video:
Step 1: An initial discovery interview with our recruitment manager Step 2: A more in-depth interview, via video, with your future manager Step 3: Decision
Additional information:
Type of contract: Paid internship starting at 10500 sek gross per month
Desired start date: August 2024 Duration of the internship: 5 to 6 months
Would you like to join us?
