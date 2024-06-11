Junior Researcher
Would you like to work in an international environment where you'll make a difference every day? We're looking for game-changers to join us as we innovate for individuals and develop the world's most advanced assistive technology solutions.
Permobil, a leading assistive technology manufacturing company, is seeking a Junior Researcher to join the Group Research & Development team. This role is an exciting opportunity to shape the future of mobility and independence for individuals who use our products and services.
As a junior researcher you will be an integral part of our cross-functional & dynamic team dedicated to advancing user outcomes. Reporting to the Vice President Scientific and Medical Affairs, you will contribute to fundamental and applied research & development projects.
This position will include a range of research tasks including searching for literature, performing descriptive statistical analyses, writing research reports and presenting results to different stakeholders.
Key responsibilities
Perform systematic literature searches in PubMed and systematic literature reviews linked to the performance and safety of Permobil devices.
Write data collection reports with summaries of the scientific literature as part of the medical device regulation.
Host the online Permobil Research library and keep track of all latest research relevant for Permobil.
Assist with writing White Papers: summarizing the latest available evidence on a certain topic. See example here: https://www.permobil.com/sv-se/klinisk-forskning/research-library/permobil-white-paper-power-standing-update-2023
Assist with developing surveys, program surveys in an online survey system and analyze results.
Assist with qualitative research.
Explain and discuss clinical and research insights with engineers.
Work together with universities in collaborative research projects.
Regularly present results within Permobil and at external conferences.
Qualifications and Skills
Bachelor's or master's degree in physical therapy, occupational therapy, biomedical engineering, human movement sciences or similar.
Having experience in the domain of assistive technology and/or medical devices is a plus.
Highly proficient in spoken and written English, any other language is a plus
Confident PowerPoint and presentation skills
Experience with scientific literature searches in PubMed and writing literature reviews.
Experience with analyzing data in SPSS, R or similar.
Who you are
You are passionate and ambitious with an interest in understanding the impact of wheelchairs (power and manual) and seating and positioning devices on the individuals who use it, as well as how the technology can be improved to meet the person's needs as good as possible. You want to make a difference for others and feel fulfilled when you can see the link between the work you do and positive improvements in the lives of others. You search for opportunities and are a true team player.
Why is Permobil the next step for you?
You'll make a difference. Every day.
Everything we do leads to understanding and improving the lives of our users. Through our evidence-based innovation, we make a difference to people's lives.
You'll make your mark as part of our future.
We collaborate with colleagues across borders to Innovate for Individuals. The impact you make personally could lead change around the world.
You'll feel welcome from day one
We're known for being great colleagues, who are collaborative, fun and at the cutting-edge. Everyone at Permobil cares as much as you do about making a positive difference.
Application Process
We will conduct selection continuously so send us your application today or before June 23rd at the latest!
Permobil is an equal opportunity employer committed to diversity and inclusion. We welcome applications from all qualified individuals.
For additional information about the position, please contact Arne Compernolle, Vice President Scientific & Medical Affairs, arne.compernolle@permobil.com
For information about the recruitment process, please contact Kristin Berglund Goode, Junior People and Culture Partner, kristin.berglundgoode@permobil.com
Please respect that we do not wish recruitment assistance or advertising, we decline calls from recruitment and advertising providers.
More about Permobil
Permobil founder Dr. Per Uddén believed that helping people achieve the greatest level of independence is a basic human right and, for over 50 years, Permobil has held fast to that belief. Permobil is a global leader in advanced rehabilitation technology, passionate about better understanding our users' needs and improving their quality of life through state-of-the-art healthcare solutions. Today, those solutions include power wheelchairs, seating and positioning products, power assist, and manual wheelchairs.
Permobil is part of Patricia Industries, a subsidiary of Investor AB, and is headquartered in Sweden. Permobil has 1600 team members in more than 15 countries around the world. For more information regarding the company's storied history and complete product line, visit permobil.com.
Permobil AB
Kista
Kristin Berglund Goode kristin.berglundgoode@permobil.com
