Junior Product Developer - H&M Divided
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Stockholm
2025-02-06
Job Description
We are looking for a Junior Product Developer for our Divided. In this role, you'll drive initiatives with our production team to create high-quality, sustainable products. You'll support the Product Developer in organizing and implementing the product development process, ensuring a clear, efficient workflow that promotes growth and profitability within the department. Your contributions will empower our customers to look and feel their best! To achieve this, you'll work closely with the Product Developer, Product Manager, Product and Material teams, and Supply Chain team.
Qualifications
Degree within textile, buying, retail business
Work experience from a similar role developing commercial and profitable retail products
Fashion Product/Component knowledge
A true passion for fashion and the Divided customer
A global and diverse mindset
Flexible mindset with the ability to see the bigger picture, short and long term goals
Strong organizing and prioritizing skills
A true team player and great communicator
Result-oriented and strong business growth mindset
Salesmanship and commercial thinking is your passion
Solution oriented problem solver is part of who you are
Experience from supply chain or equivalent is meriting
You live our values and love to work as part of the team to develop the best product and best assortment in line with the visual goal. You always see possibilities, improvements and simple solutions. You thrive working in a fast-paced environment and to take on a lot of responsibility. Finally, you have a big passion for fashion and are constantly up to date with the latest trends and what happens in the global fashion community.
Additional Information
This is a temporary contract of one year located at our Head Office in Stockholm, Sweden and a full time position. If you feel your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please send your application including CV latest 16th of February. Interviews will be held continuously. For internal candidates, please remember to initiate the dialogue with your current manager before applying. If you are currently in a permanent employment with H&M you will keep your permanent employment even if you take on a temporary position for a limited time.
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
Company Description
We are looking for a Junior Product Developer for Divided. Join our fast-paced team where you'll create youthful, edgy products that truly reflect our brand's spirit and welcomes everyone. Our customers are fashion-forward young women, aged 15 to 21, who turn to Divided for the latest trends in fashion. In this role, you'll help shape a bold assortment that not only meets our division's style keys but also paves the way for an exciting future in global markets.
