Junior Model Validation Specialist
2025-08-18
Are you a recent graduate with a passion for data analysis, credit risk, and programming? Ready to make an impact and grow in a dynamic, international environment? Swedbank is looking for bright, ambitious talent like you to join our team for a 12-month temporary role, with the possibility of transitioning into a permanent position afterward
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to: Validate and analyse credit risk models and methodologies, ensuring data and code integrity while providing actionable insights.
Present your findings and analysis to key stakeholders, influencing decisions and driving improvements.
Collaborate across teams with model developers, business units, and risk teams to accelerate model validation and enhance business outcomes.
Develop automated solutions and efficient data workflows that help streamline processes and improve performance.
Be part of a dynamic, supportive team, where you'll grow alongside other data enthusiasts in an environment that celebrates learning and innovation.
What We're Looking For:
A degree (or in progress) in mathematics, statistics, IT, finance, or a related field.
Experience or interest in data analysis, with a solid foundation in SQL, SAS, or Python.
A natural problem-solver who is analytical, quick to learn, and passionate about making data-driven decisions.
Strong communication skills, both written and verbal, with the ability to translate complex data insights into clear, actionable information.
Fluency in English is required.
Why You'll Love Working Here:
A collaborative and caring culture, where your ideas matter and your growth is supported every step of the way.
Endless opportunities to make an impact by shaping the future of our products and services.
An inclusive and international work environment, where diversity is celebrated.
Flexible working options that allow you to balance your career with your personal life.
A clear path for professional growth with mentorship and training to help you thrive.
"Join our team and...
be a part of an international group of professionals, working together to deliver innovative solutions, maximize customer value, and elevate Swedbank's competitive edge." Su Asklund, your future manager.
We look forward to your application at the latest 30.08.2025
Location: Stockholm
Recruiting Manager: Su Asklund
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome
#LI-DNI
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-30
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedbank AB
(org.nr 502017-7753) Arbetsplats
Swedbank Kontakt
Su Asklund su.asklund@swedbank.se
9463566