Junior Machine Learning Engineer
2024-06-11
For those committed to fostering a more resilient Europe and contributing positively to our planet, Fever presents an unparalleled opportunity. Distinguished in the industry for its innovative approach, our company is at the forefront of revolutionising energy.
With current funding of $10 million as of February 2024, Fever is listed as one of Europe's Hottest startups for this year and part of the Swedish Climate Start Map, Fever will enable the consumption and distribution of renewable energy to be unlimited.
What You'll Do
You'll help build a platform that makes the grid intelligent
Uncovering, researching, and creating solutions for a Greenfield product
Shaping and building everything from scratch, turning your hand to multiple technical solutions
Contributing to the business growth and culture
Bring new ideas, speak transparently, and bring intelligence to a complex industry
Who You Are
Have an Data Engineering/ Machine Learning background. No particular tools are needed, we're confident you can learn our stack.
Strong Computer Science fundamentals
Curious - Constantly learning, ready to research and jump into something new. Curiosity is what drives us to find and solve problems.
Passion to break new ground, to be challenged to push your boundaries in learning a new industry.
Experienced, or driven enough to uncover, explore, then build the solution to almost complete.
Our Tech Stack
Python
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-12
