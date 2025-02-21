Junior Electronics Engineer
Afry AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2025-02-21
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Afry AB i Malmö
, Lund
, Helsingborg
, Hässleholm
, Kristianstad
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
AFRY provides engineering, design, digital and advisory services. We are devoted experts in industry, energy and infrastructure sectors, creating impact for generations to come. AFRY has Nordic roots with a global reach. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable society.
Job Description
Are you looking for your first job after completing your studies? Do you thrive in a hands-on, organized environment where you can learn and grow? We're looking for a Junior Electronics Engineer to join our team and support our client's lab operations at a Leading Global Company!
As a Junior Electronics Engineer, you'll play a key role in keeping our lab running efficiently. Your tasks will include:
Performing measurements and using existing setups for repetitive tasks
Organizing and maintaining the lab environment
Sending instruments for calibration and tracking their status
Handling and keeping track of project assets, including periodic inventory checks
Office tasks, such as receiving packages and occasionally covering reception duties
This role is ideal for someone eager to gain hands-on experience in electronics and lab work. While this position won't involve development work at the start, there's plenty of room to take on more responsibilities based on your interests and aptitude. Therefore, we are looking for a person that is highly dedicated and has passion for electrical engineering.
Qualifications
We're not expecting you to have years of experience-this is a great entry-level opportunity for someone with a bachelor's degree in electronics engineering or an equivalent education. If you're organized, self-sufficient, and eager to learn, you'll fit right in. Plus, we'll provide all the necessary training to help you succeed.
Additional Information
Our offer includes
Work at a globally recognized tech company
Gain hands-on experience in an advanced electronics lab
A supportive and inclusive team that values your growth
Flexible tasks with opportunities to take on more responsibility over time
This is your chance to kickstart your career in electronics, surrounded by experts who will help you grow. If you love problem-solving, organization, and working in a structured environment, we'd love to hear from you.
Apply today and be part of our dynamic team!
Application deadline: 2025-03-07
Contact:
Marcos Cabral Svensson, Group Managermarcos.cabralsvensson@afry.com
At AFRY, we engineer change in everything we do. Change happens when brave ideas come together. When we collaborate, innovate technology, and embrace challenging points of view. That's how we're making future. We are actively looking for qualified candidates to join our inclusive and diverse teams across the globe. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable future. Ersättning
Månadslön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "REF11550Y". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Afry AB
(org.nr 556120-6474) Arbetsplats
Afry Jobbnummer
9180226