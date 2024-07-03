Junior Battery Lab Engineer within the Automotive Industry
2024-07-03
Did you recently graduated with a degree in electronic or mechatronic and want to work hands-on? We are now looking for a junior battery lab engineer with an interest in processes. By starting your career with a talent program you will get the ultimate transition between studies and working life. Nexer Tech Talent future proof career!
Working as Junior Battery Lab Engineer within the Automotive IndustryWe are looking for a junior battery engineer with a passion for trying out new technologies, continuously improve and ultimately contributing to creating better solutions that bring value to our company.
As a junior, your will work in the eletrical lab within:
Battery cell and module testing according to test specification
Planning of verification scope including test setups and methodology
Execution of test according to test specs
Post-processing of data
Test reporting
Participation in our continuous improvement work
Participate in Lab maintenance activities
Testing will be performed both in-house and at external locations, with occasional travel required.
The role is located in Gothenburg.
Being a consultant at Nexer Tech Talent
Nexer Tech Talent specialize in giving young tech talents the ultimate start in their careers. For this role, you will be employed by Nexer Tech Talent but work at the company.
You will be coached by a mentor at client and by a consultant manager at Nexer Tech Talent. As a consultant, you will be well taken care of. We often invite our consultants to group activities such as lectures, after works and lunch meetings. After successful completion of the consulting assignment, the intention is that you will be offered employment at the client.
Desired qualifications:
Are at the start of your career and have a bachelor degree in electronic or mechanical engineering
Have an interest in hands-on work
As a person, you have great communication skills and are a team player
You are someone who is always looking for improvements in our way of working and takes initiative to help the team develop
Like to work with processes and create a god working environment.
Application
Does this sound like you? We are constantly screening resumes, therefore please submit your application as soon as possible. If you have any questions, you are welcome to contact Tech Recruiter Johanna Norman at johanna.norman@nexergroup.com
We are looking forward to hearing from you!
About Nexer Tech Talent
Nexer Tech Talent is part of the Nexer Group - a tech company with deep roots in Swedish entrepreneurship and innovation. Together, we are over 2500 employees in 15 countries who, for more than 35 years, have helped our clients stay ahead strategically, technologically, and communicatively. Learn more about Nexer Tech Talent here. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nexer Tech Talent AB
(org.nr 556975-4962) Arbetsplats
Nexer Tech Talent Kontakt
Johanna Norman johanna.norman@nexergroup.com 0702185546 Jobbnummer
8784919