Java Developer to Financial Crime Prevention | SEB, Solna
2024-10-02
Financial crime prevention, whether it is combating fraud against our customers, protecting the bank from money laundering, or performing sanction screening, is central not only to SEB but also to society. If you are interested in working on solutions to screen and monitor transactions, please continue reading!
Would you be interested in working with a skilled team of Data Engineering, Java developers who are responsible for delivering monitoring solutions for SEB?
We are currently seeking an experienced Java developer to join us on this important journey!
About the role:
As a Java Developer in the Financial Crime Prevention team, you will be responsible for developing and maintaining new technical capabilities in a smart way to allow us to detect bad actors. Our technical environment consists of but is not limited to Java, Spring Boot, Kubernetes, OpenShift, Kafka and graph database. Here you will have a chance to make a difference and work with challenging tasks. You will have great opportunities to both develop and take further steps in your career working within a highly collaborative environment.
You will work in an environment with multiple Agile teams across Sweden and the Baltic states. At SEB, we embrace a hybrid work model, providing employees with eligible roles and tasks to work remotely up to two days a week.
To thrive in this role, we believe you have:
To succeed in your role with us you should love solving engineering problems and have the following experiences/ mindset.
• Extensive experience in Java programming language and Spring Boot
• Experience building CI/CD pipelines with Github Actions or similar
• Experience with workflow engines like Camunda or similar
• Experience with graph databases like Neo4j is an advantage
• Experience with Docker, OpenShift, Kubernetes, Helm or similar tools
• Experience developing solutions using DevOps practices is an advantage
• Experience or interest in DevOps, Scala, Hadoop, Kafka, Spark is considered an advantage
• Analytical mindset and ability to solve complex technical problems
• Passion for challenges to drive your personal development and professional growth
• Being a team player open for growth and learning is crucially important for the role
What we offer
We offer many experiences and benefits to our employees, and there is nuance to every individual's career experience, but the elements that define the core of our offering are:
• Extensive training and learning opportunities
• Work-life balance
• International opportunities and working environment
• Access to SEB staff banking with exclusive benefits
