Java Developer for Software Tools to Vector in Linköping
Academic Work Sweden AB / Datajobb / Linköping Visa alla datajobb i Linköping
2023-10-07
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Linköping
, Mjölby
, Motala
, Norrköping
, Söderköping
eller i hela Sverige
The complexity of developing Electronic Control Units becomes manageable with the help of our software tools. We develop new and sophisticated functions for our design and configuration solutions. If you are enthusiastic about software development and you like to coordinate with colleagues in order to achieve the best overall solution, then this position is just right for you.
OM TJÄNSTEN
Future forward, high-tech working environment and engaged co-workers are three things that descirbe Vector as a company. Here you will have the opportunity to develop and contribute with your knowledge in Java.
You will be part of an agile team that is creating Software Tools for the automotive industry. You will be involved in all aspects of the product development including design, implementation, testing and deploying new features.
For you to get the ultimate start in your role you will have a mentor at Vector, and you will gradually grow into the role and be able to quickly contribute to the team.
You will be working with very competent co-workers in the Software Tools department located in Linköping and Germany.
You are offered
• A junior role as a java developer in an organisation that works with the newest technology.
• Be able to contribute to the automotive industry during the whole process, from design to the finished product.
• A dedicated consultant manager at Academic Work that functions as a career partner.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
We expect you to have a good knowledge of Java or similar Object Oriented programming language. You have the ability to work & collaborate in a team environment and are not afraid of taking on new responsibilities within the team. A degree in computer science or equivalent experience is needed. As a person you are ambitious, self-driven and have good communication skills. You are fluent in english both verbally and in writing.
Following skills/experience is an advantage
• Experience working with desktop applications.
• Experience in development for automotive applications
• Knowledge of some of the following technologies: Gradle, JavaFX, SWT, OSGI Framework, Google Guice.
• Fluency in swedish
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
We provide an attractive, high-tech working environment and our employees are at the heart of our success, using their creativity, passion, talent and skills. When we hear "This is impossible!" we put our heads together to make it possible. Our projects aren't just about work. They are challenges that our employees strive to meet working together as a team. Every day we are working on emerging technologies of the future and our employees are the source of our innovative drive.
You will have the atmosphere of a small company with the resources of a global organization. We have a work climate characterized by helpfulness and trust. You will always feel supported by your manager, team members and others within the company! At Vector Sweden we embrace diversity and are proud to have co-workers that are passionate about their work from all over the world! This makes us a productive workplace where we have fun together! Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15098411". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Academic Work Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8173277