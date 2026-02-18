IT Systems Specialist
We are looking for an IT Systems Specialist to take responsibility for all IT-related aspects of BioArctic's laboratory computer systems. This role does not own the full lifecycle of the computerized systems themselves; instead, it ensures that every system's IT foundation is correctly set up, maintained, secured, documented and aligned with BioArctic's requirements.
Your focus is on the computers, configurations, integrations and technical environments that laboratory software depends on - ensuring researchers can focus on science rather than IT troubleshooting.
This is a hands-on, highly technical and operationally important role requiring excellent computer expertise, strong structure, and experience running production-critical environments. Because the work is closely tied to physical instruments and lab-connected computers, this is a fully on-site role.
Key Responsibilities
Ensure each lab-connected computer meets all technical and software-specific requirements (OS, hardware, configuration, performance).
Install, configure and validate laboratory software on BioArctic IT environments (when installation is owned by IT).
Manage system-level updates, patches, antivirus, security controls, compliance settings and general device hygiene.
Maintain software licenses, machine configurations and version consistency in accordance with documented processes.
Handle technical integration aspects (interfaces, connectivity, data transfers) between computers, instruments and backend systems.
Collaborate with our hosting and infrastructure partner for VMs, server environments, storage, backup, and networking.
Participate in onboarding of new computerized systems: qualification, installation, configuration and documentation.
Your Background
5+ years of hands-on administration of production-critical IT systems (20+ computers/systems).
Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Systems Engineering, or equivalent.
Strong experience with:
Windows OS and technical troubleshooting
Active Directory / Entra ID
Intune & compliance-based device management
IT security principles for endpoints and system environments
Storage concepts, permissions, retention, and data access controls
Understanding how systems communicate (interfaces, APIs, integrations, connectivity)
Excellent ability to write clear, structured and system-specific documentation.
Strong sense of responsibility, precision and operational discipline.
Meriting Experience
Experience working in a GxP, regulated or quality-driven environment.
Knowledge of GAMP5.
Experience supporting laboratory or scientific environments.
Why This Role Matters
BioArctic's laboratory operations have grown quickly, and many systems now rely on a stable and well-controlled IT foundation. Historically, system owners and lab staff have had to manage certain IT aspects themselves - despite this not being their expertise.
This role fills that gap by creating a reliable, secure and well-documented IT environment for each computerized lab system, ensuring:
scientists can focus on science
systems behave predictably
compliance and integrity are safeguarded
the technical landscape becomes structured, transparent and future-proof
Your work is essential to enabling efficient research and maintaining the high standards BioArctic is known for.
What We Offer
A meaningful and technically advanced role in a research-oriented biopharma company with highly skilled colleagues
A chance to modernize and professionalize how BioArctic manages IT around lab systems
Close collaboration with scientists, system owners, IT partners and internal teams
A culture based on integrity, innovation, teamwork and scientific excellence
On-site work with modern facilities and close connection to the research environment
