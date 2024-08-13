IT Project Manager
2024-08-13
NKT designs, manufactures and installs low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions enabling sustainable energy transmission. NKT is headquartered in Denmark and employs 5.000 people.
NKT is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and realised a revenue of EUR 2.6 billion in 2023.
We connect a greener world. www.nkt.com
Opportunity to take on a key role within digitalization of the cable industry
Are you an IT Project Manager who thrives in teamwork and enjoys overseeing projects from conception to completion? Do you possess a broad knowledge of IT infrastructure, security, and cloud services?
If so, we have an exciting opportunity for you. Join our international team and contribute to our continued growth!
Coordinate IT Projects from concept to completion
The IT Infrastructure Development team ensures a robust, secure, and efficient technology foundation for the organization. Its scope encompasses everything from hardware to connectivity, with a focus on reliability, scalability, and alignment with business objectives.
We are a global team that consists of five senior IT Infrastructure specialists. Our team is growing quickly, and we are on the lookout for two qualified candidates to come aboard. These positions are based in Karlskrona.
In this role you will be responsible for some of our IT infrastructure projects and secure that they are implemented according to propriate project models and methods, meeting business requirements.
Your main tasks will be:
* Plan project resources, prepare budgets, monitor progress and update stakeholders regularly.
* Manage activities and consistently improve the processes.
* Collect, verify and prioritize business needs and requirements.
Pragmatic Project Manager with IT Infrastructure experience
Thriving in our environment requires personal motivation and a commitment to cooperative work. Your capability to approach tasks methodically with a focus on achieving outcomes is crucial. Proficiency in IT infrastructure, security and cloud services is essential for these positions.
In addition to the above, we expect you to have:
* Professional experience from international organizations.
* Documented history of running high quality IT projects.
* Fluency in spoken and written English. Swedish is beneficial.
* A bachelor's degree within IT, Business or Engineering is meritorious.
While technical skills and experience are valuable, we believe that personal qualifications are the most important aspect of this role. Ersättning
