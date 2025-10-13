IT Product Owner, Lund
2025-10-13
Do you have a background of working several years with web development projects? Do you like to share your knowledge with your colleagues and are curious to learn new things? Then this could be something for you! We are now looking for an IT Product Owner (ITPO) to join our Web team at our HQ in Lund, Sweden.
Who is your future team?
Our Web department at Axis gathers developers in a team that, together with the rest of Axis, builds and maintains a number of web applications but with a main focus on My Axis Experience (The logged-in experience for end-users and partners). You will be part of a project based team cooperating with UX design, QA engineers - forward thinking individuals that value teamwork and each other. With us, you are encouraged to take on new challenges and contribute with a growth mindset. We want to be at the forefront of new ways of working and technologies and strive for a culture where everyone can be themselves, creative and innovative - every day!
What you'll do here as Product owner?
As a Product owner for My Axis Experience, you are responsible for receiving, processing, and prioritizing the work we do to change and add functionality to the underlying platforms. This together with Business Product Owners (BPOs), relevant stakeholders from the organization and the development team, you will be balancing priorities, ensuring IT specific needs are met from a long-term management perspective and maximizing the benefit of prioritized change requests from the organization.
In short, you will:
*
Prepare new initiatives with stakeholders
*
Draft our roadmap based on new initiatives
*
Prioritize and (project) manage larger initiatives within the My Axis Experience project
*
Work closely with the developers to align projects and initiatives
Who are we looking for?
We see that you, preferably,have a technical background and a very good understanding of development practices, especially in relation to enterprise-sized applications and the complexity this entails. Previousworking experience of managing IT projects, acting as team-lead or contributing as adeveloper is highly valued.It's also beneficial to understand the overlap between business and IT needs, and to being able to discern relationships between requirements or initiatives within IT and Business.
For this role it is also important that:
*
You are communicative and have a great sense of teamwork.
*
You love to learn and see great benefits with sharing knowledge with others around you.
*
You are curious and enthusiastic and always looking to learn and take on new challenges.
*
You have a good sense for priorities and understand the needs from several different perspectives/stakeholders.
*
You are fluent in both spoken and written English and/or Swedish.
*
You are naturally structured and organized as a person.
What Axis has to offer
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact.
Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide.
As a fast-growing company, we offer exciting career opportunities. You'll grow professionally through continuous learning, supported by a collaborative team that values creativity, innovation, and work-life balance.
Our Lund HQ Campus, including the impressive Grenden building, offers a dynamic environment with spaces crafted to encourage collaboration, whether through informal "fika" chats, formal meetings, or after-hours activities. Check it out: Axis HQ
Your well-being matters to us. We offer a range of benefits, including a company bonus, Friday cake, wellness allowance, health insurance - and even your own Axis bicycle.
To learn more about Axis, our innovative products, solutions, and vibrant company culture, explore:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act
We go through applications continuously so don't wait - send in your application today!
If you have any questions, please contact recruiting manager Alexandra Wennheden Alm at +46 46 272 1247.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-03
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-03
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "R-122513". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
