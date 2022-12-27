IT Practice Lead to NCC
2022-12-27
Do you want to make a real difference and make decisions that improve people's everyday lives? At NCC, we can offer you just that! You'll get the opportunity to work in an environment influenced by sustainability, digitalization, and innovation!
We are building for the future - are you ready to help us realize our IT roadmap?
The construction industry is currently facing a development leap where the change agent is spelled digitalization. NCC is leading the way by developing our business and future proofing our IT platform. We are currently recruiting IT professionals who thrive on becoming important players in our digital transformation journey, taking construction to new heights through IT.
You will join the Group function "Finance & IT", which leads NCC 's strategic development and major change programs in the business. Finance & IT is NCC's development and delivery function for IT as well as operations development and research & innovation. We are a Nordic organization with 140+ employees working together closely under one common management. Cooperation in- and between units is key for us to deliver value to NCCs business areas, and therefore we have adapted an Agile team-based setup with focus on collaboration, people and efficient delivery and development. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WH47qxW7M94
Your role and responsibilities
The role as IT Practice Lead is in our IT Assets team. Here the expectations to you can be divided into five parts:
• In cooperation with other IT Practice Leads, IT Security, and our IT Process Managers, you will set the direction and roadmap for IT Asset Management, developing, and maintaining processes, policies, standards, systems, and measurements that help us to effectively manage our IT asset portfolio. This regarding; cost, control, risk, compliance, business performance objectives, and established IT Governance.
• Have the overall responsibility for managing the complete lifecycle planning, control, and management of all IT assets, help to eliminate waste and increase efficiency by making the best use of existing IT asset resources and avoiding asset purchases that are unnecessary.
• Have the overall responsibility for ensuring quality control throughout the lifecycle of all our IT assets by developing and together with external service providers implementing appropriate procedures to track and manage them.
• Have the overall responsibility for the governance concerning the ITAM tools applied in managing, monitoring, and reporting on IT assets and inventory. Identify and report on breaches of ITAM policy and track remedial action.
• Have overall responsibility for ensuring compliance with vendor contracts by carrying out effective planning and monitoring and working with hardware assets and software license and supporting our IT Sourcing Lead in developing procurement strategies that optimizes our technology spend.
Your profile
We believe that you have an Academic level of education. Possibly a degree in IT, or other for the position relevant education. You have good knowledge of work processes in large companies. You have several years of experience from working as a Practice Lead or Asset Manager and have good ITAM skills. You are fluent in English and in one of the Nordic languages, both verbally and written. Experience in ITIL and Agile processes are also an asset.
You will be very important for us in our strategic journey, and we think that you have:
• Excellent knowledge in IT software and hardware
• ITSM tool experience, as well as ServiceNow experience
• Can take main responsibility, lead, present, and drive assignments within relevant area
• Strong analytical skills
• Agile mindset
• Good Communication and Relationship building skills
• Experience working as a Project Manager is a plus.
Additional information
This position can be in any of our major cities in the Nordics. The position may require travelling, although we do apply a flexible way of working and strive to collaborate digitally as much as possible. In accordance with NCCs safety culture we conduct background checks on final candidates. You will be reporting to the IT Competence Manager whilst working cross-functions in an Agile team.
Contact and application
Please register your application with cover letter and CV in English. Selection is ongoing, so please apply as soon as possible but no later than January 31, 2023. For further information on this position, please contact Anders Blankholm, IT Competence Manager, +4560915391 or Karin Österman de Wall, Recruitment Specialist HR, +46790787210.
About NCC
NCC is one of the leading construction companies in the Nordics. Based on its expertise in managing complex construction processes, NCC contributes to the positive impact of construction for its customers and society. Operations include operations property development, building and infrastructure project contracting, and asphalt and stone materials production. In 2021, NCC had sales of about SEK 53 bn and 13,000 employees. NCC's shares are listed on Nasdaq, Stockholm. Read more about us and our solutions Here. Ersättning
