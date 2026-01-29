IT Infrastructure Specialist

Academic Work Sweden AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Landskrona
2026-01-29


Join our client, a leader in innovative technology solutions, where you'll contribute to a dynamic environment focused on pushing boundaries and achieving excellence. Be part of a team that values creativity and impact.

OM TJÄNSTEN
As our IT Infrastructure Specialist, you will be the technical backbone of our operations in Sweden and the Nordic region. This is a versatile role where you will balance hands-on technical troubleshooting with long-term infrastructure projects.

You will join an international IT operations environment, providing backup for European subsidiaries and ensuring that our local systems are redundant, secure, and optimized for both office-based staff and field engineers.

ARBETSUPPGIFTER

Work tasks

• Daily management of IT solutions, including local backup systems (Veeam/NAS) and system integration monitoring
• Lead small-scale local IT projects, implement process optimizations, and ensure comprehensive documentation of all procedures
• Provide 1st and 2nd line support to end-users (office/remote) and field-based engineers
• Manage and maintain Microsoft Windows Server environments, Active Directory, and VMware virtualization
• Secure local connectivity, managing DHCP, DNS, and Cisco/Dell switching environments
• Work closely with international IT teams (Europe/Global) to align standards and provide regional backup support

VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• 5+ years of experience in a global or centralized IT infrastructure environment
• Strong expertise in Microsoft Active Directory and Windows Server/Desktop (10/11)
• Solid experience with VMware and backup solutions such as Veeam
• Good understanding of networking fundamentals (DHCP, DNS, Wireless, LAN, Switching)
• Knowledge of the ITIL framework, specifically incident and service request management
• Fluency in English (written and verbal) is essential

To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:

• Supportive
• Stress tolerant
• Goal oriented
• Orderly

INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Heltid

Ersättning
Enligt avtal

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-28
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Academic Work Sweden AB (org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se

Arbetsplats
Academic Work

