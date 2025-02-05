IS Network Technology Specialist
2025-02-05
At ABB, we are dedicated to addressing global challenges. Our core values: care, courage, curiosity, and collaboration - combined with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities - are key drivers in our aim to empower everyone to create sustainable solutions.
That's our story. Make it your story.
Join our dynamic and inclusive IS/IT team in Sweden as an IS Network Technology Specialist. In this role, you will support our organization's vision and strategic direction by applying your IT knowledge and expertise to solve complex technical challenges. You will be a key resource, contributing your expertise to enhance organizational efficiency.
You will join a skilled and experienced team where collaboration and support are key. We value diversity and believe that different perspectives enhance our creativity and innovation. You will work closely with a smaller group, contributing your talents and knowledge to achieve common goals.
This position reports to
IS Manager
Your role and responsibilities
In this role, you will proactively support the operation, installation, management, maintenance, and optimization of network services for ABB Business in Sweden. You will identify, consolidate, and report inefficiencies or improvement opportunities, and review requirements and specifications to identify necessary actions within network and IT security solutions. Additionally, you will test and validate global and local services, create and follow up on internal communications to users and stakeholders through various channels, and take local ownership for the implementation of global projects. Providing support to the business organization, documenting local solutions, and updating the CMDB for locally managed devices are also key aspects of this role. You will support process optimization activities, assist in incident and problem management in IT network services, and conduct smaller installations of network devices.
Qualifications for the role
Bachelor's degree in Information Systems, Information Technology, IT Network, IT Security, or a related field. Equivalent experience is also considered. Project management experience is a plus.
A strong desire to support users within ABB Business with sustainable, secure, and simple solutions.
At least some years of practical experience in network management and maintenance.
Familiarity with network design and operation in enterprise organizations.
Knowledge of IT frameworks and methods such as ITIL and SCRUM is advantageous.
Experience with ServiceNow or similar IT service management tools is beneficial.
Proficiency in English and Swedish, both written and spoken.
Strong problem-solving skills, attention to detail, and the ability to work well in a team environment.
More about us
Recruiting Manager Håkan Kärnsund, +46 724 61 20 30, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives: Sveriges Ingenjörer: Nicolin Ahlqvist, +46 720 77 41 90; Ledarna: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47; Unionen: Roger L. Gustavsson, +46 730 30 30 36. Talent Partner: Anna Nordlund.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
to read more about us and learn about the impact of our solutions across the globe. #MyABBStory
Apply the latest by March 7, 2025.
