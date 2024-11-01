Investment Portfolio Manager
2024-11-01
HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) has a very exciting journey ahead being one of the leaders in the green energy transition with our state of the art technology. We are foreseeing a remarkable market growth the coming years.
We are now looking for a Investment Portfolio Manager to HVDC with key focus on; Engineering development: Ensuring that engineering is developed with complete information and that all multidisciplinary information has been included. Leading development of new solutions for complex projects and challenges. Coordinating design with consortium partners. May act as a design authority for a particular engineering discipline and completes engineering assignments for that discipline.
Collaborating on project installation, commissioning and site activities, clarifying potential issues or providing solutions to correct engineering errors. Providing technical support to commissioning and start-up activities.
Supporting Contract Manager in issuing claims (new scope of work, cost impact, time impact, risk quantifications, etc.).
Defining project tasks and ensuring allocation of tasks among project team members. Defining schedule, cost and quality metrics.
Evaluating risks and opportunities. Identifying opportunities for repeat and new business.
Working with customers to drive and deliver improvements. Interacting with officials, contractors and suppliers.
Your responsibilities
On a portfolio level coordinate, follow up and summarize progress in our ongoing investment projects at pv.
Take lead in creating and maintaining common format for presenting the portfolio status and also in creating common material for follow up of the individual projects.
Be accountable to further develop our portfolio governance together with the other investment managers at HVDC Products.
On PV level be accountable for the yearly CAPEX cycle.
Make sure health and safety is our number one priority where we can show that we are the best in class on delivering our investment projects in a safe way.
Work closely together with the different stakeholders within and outside of HVDC to secure progress and success for our investment projects.
Be part of developing the investment process in Adonis within HVDC Products together with the other similair functions in assembly etc.
Be the owner of our dedicated TEAMs channel "Investment" at HVDC products.
Your background
To be successful in this role, we believe that you have several years of experience from a similar role
You are open minded and have lead global teams through change and expansion
As a leader you are communicative and help your team to translate visions and strategies into meaningful work
You are fluent in English, both written and spoken. Swedish is considered as a plus
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before 15th of November. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Fredrik Nohrstedt, fredrik.nohrstedt@hitachienergy.com
Recruiting Manager Fredrik Nohrstedt, fredrik.nohrstedt@hitachienergy.com, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions can be directed to Senior Talent Acquisition Partner Cajsa Fellerfeldt Eklund, cajsa.fellerfeldt-eklund@hitachienergy.com
