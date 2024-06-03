Internal Auditor, Technology & Security
Telia Company AB / Ekonomijobb / Solna Visa alla ekonomijobb i Solna
2024-06-03
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Telia Company AB i Solna
, Stockholm
, Norrköping
, Gävle
, Borlänge
eller i hela Sverige
Internal Auditor, Technology and Security
Telia Group Internal Audit (GIA) is looking for an Internal Auditor.
About Telia GIA - The purpose of GIA at Telia is to provide independent, objective assurance and advisory services designed to add value and improve operations at Telia. GIA assists Telia in accomplishing its objectives by bringing a systematic, disciplined, and agile approach to evaluate and improve the effectiveness of the organization's governance, risk management and internal control. GIA is on the journey to consolidate its position as a trusted advisor and business partner. GIA is a cross country team working with all Telia markets and is organized in two main competence areas, "Technology & Security" and "Business & Finance." This position will focus on audits within the "Technology & Security" area. You will also get opportunities to participate in Business & Finance audits to broaden your repertoire.
About the position - It is a senior and hands-on role with high visibility across the company. The position is placed in Telia headquarter in Solna, Stockholm.
Ready to make better happen?
This is a fantastic opportunity if you want to positively impact the way we do business in Telia Company. We are on a journey to further improve the quality and efficiency of the internal audit function and we want you onboard!
You will have the opportunity to develop risk-based plans as well as perform value-driven assurance and advisory engagements. This is a great chance to network and learn from industry leaders and influencers within the organization.
With your solid competence, you will guide our internal stakeholders to make them understand the key role they play in maintaining strong internal controls, while managing risk, increasing operational efficiency, and protecting our shareholders, customers, and employees.
The role includes but is not limited to:
As an Internal Auditor, you will be responsible for planning and conducting audits in areas such as IT, security, operations, and transformation, that cover key business risks, value drivers and regulatory matters, using data analytics and best practices. Moreover, you will identify gaps, root causes and areas for improvement in the organization's governance, risk management and internal control, and evaluate their significance and potential business impact.
You will present pragmatic and value-adding recommendations to senior leaders, and prepare written audit reports to document your findings, including action plans. Your recommendations will aim to improve the efficiency, effectiveness, quality, compliance, or profitability of the organization and align with its strategy and goals. You will be a high visibility business partner to drive organizational change and guide the business to manage risks within risk appetite and run operations efficiently.
Is this you?
You are a strong performer with a business partner spirit who will independently drive your tasks and deliver on time. We need you to have a combination of individual drive and team spirit as you work closely with people in the team and on all levels in the company. We hope that you enjoy interesting assignments in a dynamic environment. It is important to us that you like to take initiatives and drive improvements, and just as important is the ability to prioritize, be persistent and to execute the improvements.
Your personal competencies:
Strong drive for improvements and delivering business value
Curiosity, business, and commercial acumen
Self-management skills - ability to work independently, strong result orientation, meeting timelines without compromising quality
High integrity
Good people skills - communicative, persuasive, ability to gain trust and build relationships with stakeholders
Strong analytical and organizational skills
Positive attitude, pro-active and resourceful
Problem solver/creative thinker
Ability to switch between big picture thinking and focus on details when needed
Your Experience:
A university degree in Engineering, Business Administration or equivalent is required (master's degree preferred)
Knowledge of IT and security - preferably deeper "hands on" experience.
IT audit (internal or external), internal controls, corporate governance or risk management are all experiences well suited for this role.
Business acumen, preferably within Telecom, as well as Nordic or Baltic business experience, is a plus.
CISA (Certified Information System Auditor), CIA (Certified Internal Auditor), and other relevant certifications earned or in progress, are meriting.
Experience of transforming data into insights via structured approach of analysis.
Experience of the IT and security regulatory environment and governance in the financial sector, such as the Swift Customer Security Controls Framework, is meriting
You are an excellent communicator in English (Swedish/ Scandinavian/Finnish proficiency is meriting)
Telia is more than a workplace
With us you will learn from skilled colleagues across international borders, joining a team that makes each other stronger and the world better by solving challenges. We are proud of our friendly atmosphere where people are excited about their work. We thrive on our diversity and ambition to deliver great products and extraordinary experiences for our customers. In a world where choices are endless, if you want to make a real impact, this is a place where you belong. This role is a key contributor to our organization's success, and we reward our employees accordingly with a competitive total reward package and employee benefits.
Apply to join us!
If you fancy joining Telia and GIA team, do not hesitate to apply! Please submit your resume and a cover letter explaining your motivation for this role not later than 2024-06-12
If you want to know more about the job, you are welcome to contact caroline.aberg@teliacompany.com
We look forward to receiving your application and to making sure that your personal data is kept safely, we kindly ask you to apply through our recruitment system. We are not able to handle resumes via e-mail or equivalent. During the process, required background controls will be performed.
Welcome to Telia - Join us and make better happen! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Telia Company AB
(org.nr 556103-4249)
Stjärntorget 1 (visa karta
)
169 79 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Koncern Hk Jobbnummer
8724081