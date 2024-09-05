Integration Consultant
2024-09-05
Cambio is one of the Nordics' leading suppliers in e-health with a comprehensive offering for the entire health and care chain. Our e-health solutions support healthcare professionals in their daily work and offer patients safer and more easily accessible care. We are proud to be an important part of Swedish health and social care. We are growing continuously and now have about 1000 employees in several countries.
The position and the team
Do you want to work with Sweden's leading e-health supplier and contribute to improving and digitizing healthcare? Do you have experience working with integrations and have a strong technical interest? Now there is an opportunity for you to become part of our technical consulting team at Cambio Healthcare.
In your role as integration consultant at Cambio Healthcare, you will be an important part of Cambio's technical consulting organization. Our mission is to support our customers with technical and integrational solutions linked to COSMIC. We are also tasked with creating a new ecosystem to facilitate third-party integrations so that we, together with others, can improve the entire chain in healthcare. You play a crucial role in our constant endeavor to support our customers in the best possible way. One of your most important tasks is to realize the benefits and opportunities that our solutions mean for the end users in healthcare. In the near future, our new customer group will introduce COSMIC, where you will be an important part of implementing successful integration solutions.
Becoming part of our team means that you will be one of our integration consultants and work externally towards our customers and contribute with competence in our product and their technical interoperability. It also involves work integration management and development of our integration platform, Cambio Open Services (COS). COS is our open platform that enables innovation and integration by promoting collaboration with third party solutions. This makes it possible for us to create exciting new solutions to offer our customers.
For example, you will work with:
Development of our customers competence and understanding of our solutions
Introduction, implementation, and development of integration solutions
Project lead and support for example implementations, education, and developments
Guide third-party providers in connections to our integration platform
We strive to have a team that, together with different skills and experience, can support our customers in their work going forward in the best possible way. We work to always stay at the forefront of new technologies and standards while supporting each other and sharing our knowledge.
At Cambio, we encourage taking initiatives that contribute to the development of the company and ourselves. For us, it is important that you should have the opportunity to grow, both as a person and as an employee.Our culture is described through the words "Trust", "Care" and "Together" which permeateeverything we do.About you
For this role, we are looking for a person who is responsible, self-motivated and a humble team player. You find it easy to build relationships with our partners and are educational in your way of communicating. As a person, you are flexible, pragmatic, unprestigious and above all independent. You like to work on your own, but are also a team player of rank when required.
Requirements
Experience working with system integrations and/or APIs
Experience of working with IT solutions for larger organizations
Good technical knowledge in relevant areas for the role
Ability to travel for work when required
Proficiency in Swedish is a prerequisite for this position, as our client in the public sector specifically requires Swedish language skills.
It's a bonus if you
Highly meritorious with experience of COSMIC and related integration solutions
Knowledge of working with standards in medical informatics, preferably FHIR
Experience in administration and/or use of API Gateways
Experience in project management
Experience in the consulting industry
University degree or other higher education in IT or other relevant area
Place of employment: Linköping, Stockholm or Kalmar
At Cambio we value a healthy work-life balance, and to encourage that we apply a hybrid working-model. Together with your team you decide which days you work at the office. On the remaining days you can work remotely from home, but you are always more than welcome to work at the office too.
Scope: Full time
Form of employment: Permanent employment, 6 months trial period
Other: We screen the applications and hold interviews continuously so please send your application as soon as possible via the link.
We encourage and eagerly welcome all applications, but we will only consider candidates who are located and have the legal right to work inSweden.We will ask for verification during the process.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Read more about us here!
