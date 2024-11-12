Instrument Scientist For Loki
2024-11-12
The European Spallation Source (ESS) is a partnership organization of 13 European member countries located in the city of Lund, Sweden. The ESS is hiring motivated and inspiring people from across the globe to design, construct and operate the world's most powerful neutron source. We seek collaborative, talented people in a range of fields who are excited about playing a part in the future of science in Europe.
The LoKI instrument at ESS (currently within the Neutron Scattering Systems Division) is looking for an Instrument Scientist. This is a critical role that exists within the Division of Large-Scale Structures. LoKI is a small-angle neutron scattering instrument designed specifically with the needs of the soft matter, materials, and bio-science communities in mind, and will be among the first instruments to become operational at ESS. Supported by the LOKI team including the lead scientist, data scientist, operations engineer, and our in-kind partner, ISIS Neutron and Muon Source, you will be tasked with helping to deliver the LOKI instrument to hot commissioning and prepare the instrument for user operations. Further, your responsibilities and qualifications will include:
About the team:
The tasks and responsibilities of the LOKI instrument team include but are not limited to:
• Finalize installation of the LOKI instrument
• Commissioning of the instrument, both with and without neutrons
• Plan and implement further developments and upgrades of the instrument
• Deliver state-of-the-art scientific capabilities for internal and external users to enable the wider science community to advance science and technology
• Push the state-of-the-art capabilities of small-angle neutron scattering
Your role and responsibilities:
• Work with the LOKI team, and our in-kind partner ISIS, to plan and execute the instrument cold and hot
• Help to prepare "First Science" experiments to be carried out during the initial operation phase of ESS.
• Provide expertise in the scientific application of small-angle neutron scattering and in small-angle neutron scattering method development.
• Continue and develop your own research in line with the LOKI science case.
• Establish and maintain collaborations with universities, laboratories and other relevant actors.
• Engage with the international small-angle scattering community, e.g. through presentations at conferences/workshops and experiments at other facilities.
• Once in operation, support the user programme at ESS by performing local contacting duties and collaborative research.
Required qualifications:
• PhD in the physical sciences with research interests and publication record aligned with the science focus of the LOKI instrument, which includes soft matter, biophysics, and materials science. Applicants with research experience in biophysics are particularly encouraged.
• Experience and technical interest in small-angle neutron scattering, preferably using time-of-flight techniques, including knowledge of data treatment and modeling.
• Ability to work in a team with people of a variety of disciplines in an international collaboration.
• Excellent oral and written English skills
• Flexibility to travel. The project requires occasional travel between ESS and partner facilities.
Additional desirable qualifications and experience:
• Operation and development of neutron instrumentation and/or instrument control.
• Programming experience in Python.
• Complementary experience from and competence in small-angle X-ray scattering.
Duration & Location
The position is a 3-year full-time position located in Lund, Sweden.
Application & Contact
Please provide your CV in English by clicking on "apply" and following the instructions.
The position will be open until filled.
For more information regarding the ESS recruitment process, please follow this link https://europeanspallationsource.se/ess-recruitment-
process.
For further information regarding the position, please contact the Line Manager, Andrew Jackson, Head of the Large-Scale Structures Division, andrew.jackson@ess.eu
.
For further information regarding the recruitment process, please contact Recruitment Partner, Kate Quaak, kathryn.quaak@ess.eu
.
For trade union information please contact Unionen / Conny Wendt at +46 72 179 24 63 or SACO / Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers/ Yngve Levinson at +46 72 179 21 65
