Instrument Engineer
2024-03-14
Job Scope
High-level purpose of function
Administrate and lead the instrument calibration program and daily maintenance routines.
Key Responsibilities
Overall areas of responsibility and activities
· Interface with the quality department, Instrument technicians, and managers to ensure that instrument key points in the manufacturing process meet the quality requirements.
• Plan and administrate the yearly calibration program.
• Lead the daily work for the instrument technicians.
• Wright and manage calibration/verification routines and standards together with the quality department.
• Train maintenance personnel and operators on specific tasks.
• Evaluation of needed spare parts of the equipment.
• Organise and cooperate with external calibration companies.
• Follow up on the performance of reliability of the equipment.
• Take proper and fast action when failures and deviations affect production.
• Developing and optimising equipment maintenance regarding reliability, cost, and safety.
• Participate in risk assessments, developing plans, procedures, and training. Permanently focus on improving safety procedures and work instruction to improve the workflow and safety.
Accountability/authorisation
· Budget Responsibility: No
• Direct reports: No
• Authorized decide on investments according to role and policy
Requirements
Education or other qualifications or competencies relevant to succeed in the job
Qualifications/education/experience
• M.Ss or B.Sc degree in a technical area such as mechanical, electrical, automation or similar.
• +2 years of experience in a Maintenance Engineer position
• +2 years of experience in practical industrial work.
• Fluency in English
• Elementary computer literacy (Word, PowerPoint, Excel)
• Previous experience in maintenance or production, minimum 3 years.
• Valuable (but not required) if fluency in other languages, including Swedish.
Specific skills:
• Good technical knowledge of instrumentation, automation, and measuring standards.
• Is used to taking the lead and has a strong organising skillset.
• Proven skills in working with continuous improvements in an industrial environment.
Personal success factors (Please consider Bold - Passionate - Excellent):
• Powerful safety mindset
• Communicative and "likeable" personality
• Highly organised and result-driven.
• Service-minded and determined to create a great working environment.
• Strong understanding of cultural fit and its implications
• Negotiation skills
• Shows grit and determination.
