Insights Analyst
2023-04-21
The Customer Services department within ETG strives to continuously improve customer experience by driving changes through automation, processes and quality improvements. We are looking for an inquisitive Insights Analyst who will play a key role in finding opportunities and provide insights which will support that mission.
What you will be doing:
Set up data strategy and infrastructure for customer services major areas in order to streamline data enablement and processing for use of advanced analytics.
Create the map for the organization's data landscape to help decision-makers find cost savings and optimization opportunities.
Laying the ground for and applying SQL, Python and other scripting techniques to run regression and segmentation models which enables CS to identify and solve customer pain points and other business problems.
Supporting CS Analysts and other stakeholders based on their needs and input
Take a leading role in developing solutions for all use cases that arise within CS processes; all from problem definition, defining and transforming of data, developing models and communicating found insights. This includes (but not limited to) projects related to process improvements, impact assessment of automation opportunities, ideation and introduction of business KPIs etc.
What you will need to Succeed:
Good experiences in utilizing Python modules for data transformation, visualization and analysis of large datasets. Experience in using predictive modeling or clustering for generating insights through SQL scripting skills will be advantageous. You have had extensive exposure to data crunching and intelligence building by being explorative and combining good business understanding with advanced skills in using BI and data processing tools. You are comfortable in working with complex and multidimensional data and you thrive at creating and communicating found insights. Preferably you hold a PhD or have a background in data science or statistics. The role will be based in Uppsala and Stockholm and you will have stakeholders across the global Customer Services organization. In the role of Insights Analyst, you will report to the Customer Services (CS) Analytics Manager.
Personality
Self driven and eager to make a difference
Strong data and analytical skills
Have agility and thrives to work in a fast paced and dynamic environment
A good communicator who creates awareness
Profile
Ability to analyze large and complex data sets & identify hidden patterns / areas of improvement
Good knowledge of SQL & using databases to help develop insights
Ability to present insights to leadership team
4-7 years of experience in analytical background in a similar analytics role
Benefits
With us you become part of a tight-knit team with different skills and personalities striving for the same goals. We are passionate about what we do and work at a high pace.
Office in the city (both in Uppsala and Stockholm) - a stone's throw from public transport and lunch restaurants.
Healthcare allowance - each employee receives a maximum allowable amount each year according to the Swedish Tax Agency to spend on health-promoting activities such as a gym card, massage etc.
Pension and health insurance - through partners we offer a comprehensive pension and health insurance so that you can get help quickly in case of an accident.
In addition to this we serve you breakfast every morning. Welcome to Etraveli Group! Så ansöker du
