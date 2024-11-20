Insights Analyst
2024-11-20
Etraveli Group is the leading company globally for tech solutions and fulfillment capabilities for online sales of flights. We are here to solve complexity, by connecting millions of flights and travelers across the globe, from search and selection to trip and beyond. We hold consumer online travel agency brands like Mytrip, GoToGate & Flight Network and serve exclusively Booking.com with flights. Etraveli Group has also established strategic partnerships with companies like Skyscanner, Google Flights, TUI, etc.
Every day we strive to make the world smaller for our customers and bigger for our people. Our diverse team of more than 2400 passionate professionals is what makes us the industry's tech wonder and the best in the world at what we do. Our major offices are in Sweden (HQ), Canada, Greece, India, Poland.
About the job
Our CS department is dedicated to transforming complex travel processes into seamless and user-friendly experiences. We leverage technology and data to continuously improve customer satisfaction, streamline operations, and drive automation. As part of the Customer Services Analytics team, you'll play a vital role in supporting these efforts by providing data-driven insights that fuel strategic decision-making.The successful candidate will possess strong analytical skills coupled with a deep understanding of business needs.
As An Insights Analyst, You Will Cover
Identify, build, report and analyze drivers of Operational Key Performance Indicators (OKPI).
Continuously undertake deep-dives into key metrics and provide actionable recommendations around customer experience
Ad-hoc reporting and analysis to support key strategic initiatives
Identify opportunities to improve operational performance as well as processes
Provide actionable data-driven recommendations to stakeholders' business questions
We think you are a person who...
Will have experience from a Data Analyst, or Data Scientist role
A university degree in an analytical field (e.g. Mathematics, Computer Science, Physics)
Has strong knowledge of SQL and command of analytical functions
Has programming skills in Python.
Understands data modeling techniques and their value in delivering end user self-service
Is able to use a data visualization and methodical approach to communicate your analytical findings
having an inquisitive mindset. Being more analytical and insights driver rather than a developer mindset
Are comfortable with Linux environments.
Has effective communication and teamwork skills and can distill complex subjects to a wider audience with the ability to tailor insights to present clearly to different audiences.
Having experience with customer interactions and customer experience data and metrics will be advantageous
Familiarity with one or more of the following is considered a plus:
Has experience with customer data platforms and customer data analytics will be advantageous
Has experience with data visualization and dashboarding tools such as Looker, Qlik Sense, etc.
An opportunity to be a part of a global rapidly growing organization where we value the opinions of each member of the team. You will interact with the management on a regular basis and help them make data driven business decisions.
A flexible working environment. We work on a hybrid-model where you can choose to work two days from home and you will have two weeks per year that you can choose to work from a remote location.
Central office location in the City - We are located on Regeringsgatan in Stockholm and Dragarbrunnsgatan in Uppsala, a stone's throw from public transport and lunch restaurants.
Healthcare allowance - Each employee receives a maximum allowable amount each year according to the Swedish Tax Agency to spend on health-promoting activities such as a gym card, massage etc.
Pension and health insurance - Through partners we offer a comprehensive pension and health insurance so that you can get help quickly in case of an accident.
At Etraveli Group we value diversity; we pride ourselves on being a company represented by people of all different backgrounds. During hiring, we are committed to ensure equality and promote diversity in the workplace at every selection stage. As such, we provide the same opportunities for all candidates regardless of race, religion or belief, gender, nationality, ethnicity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, or any other characteristic protected under any anti-discrimination law or regulation.
