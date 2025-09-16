Information Security Specialist
2025-09-16
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Lilla Edet
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for an Information Security Specialist for a global company in Gothenburg. Start is at the end of October, 1 year contract to begin with.
We are searching for an Information Security Specialist who combines strong technical expertise with the right mindset and values.
The assignment requires someone who:
Owns their area - takes full responsibility for driving initiatives.
Leads their area - can influence and align stakeholders across functions.
Goes all-in - brings commitment and energy within the capacity they have.
Beyond mindset, it is important that you have a solid technical background and ideally experience from the automotive industry, where data handling, compliance (e.g. EU Data Act), and sensitive information labeling are highly relevant. The role is non-hierarchical and collaborative - success will come from enabling and guiding, not from formal authority.
In this role, you will:
Lead and further develop our Information Classification Program.
Support security compliance efforts across ISO 27001, NIST and other frameworks.
Act as a business-oriented enabler, ensuring security requirements are embedded into processes across the company.
You'll work closely with colleagues in Security, Legal, Procurement, and IT to drive pragmatic and scalable security initiatives. The role reports to the Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) and is part of the GRC team.
Key Responsibilities
Information Classification & Data Governance
Lead the implementation and continuous improvement of the corporate Information Classification Program.
Develop and maintain classification guidelines aligned with business needs and regulations.
Drive adoption and compliance of classification policies across the organization.
Cybersecurity Governance & Compliance
Support compliance initiatives (ISO 27001, NIST, etc.).
Contribute to risk assessments, control development, and remediation.
Ensure alignment with cybersecurity best practices and internal policies.
Business-Focused Cybersecurity Support
Act as a bridge between technical and non-technical teams.
Provide security input for RFI/RFP processes and vendor risk assessments.
Support due diligence and third-party risk management.
Cross-Functional Enablement & Communication
Collaborate with IT, Engineering, Legal, Procurement, and Operations.
Translate security requirements into clear business guidance.
Drive awareness and training on data handling, classification, and compliance.
Your Background
University degree and 8+ years' experience in information security, cybersecurity compliance, or GRC.
Strong technical foundation, preferably within automotive or embedded systems environments.
Broad cybersecurity understanding and ability to apply frameworks in practice (ISO 27001, NIST, ISO/SAE 21434, UNECE R155).
Experience working in unstructured environments where you create clarity, structure, and drive progress independently.
Experience supporting vendor risk, RFI/RFP and working closely with Procurement/Legal.
Strong communicator with both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
Relevant certifications such as CISSP, CISA, CISM are a plus.
This role requires fluency in both Swedish and English.
This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg through Incluso. Start is at the end of October, 1 year limited contract to begin with. This role is 100% on-site in Gothenburg.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-16
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 559002-3213)
412 50 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9512376