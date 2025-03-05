Information Security Officer
European Spallation Source Eric / Säkerhetsjobb / Lund Visa alla säkerhetsjobb i Lund
2025-03-05
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos European Spallation Source Eric i Lund
, Malmö
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
The European Spallation Source ERIC (ESS) is a partnership organisation of 13 European member countries located in the city of Lund, Sweden. The ESS is one of the largest science and technology infrastructure projects being built today. The project includes the most powerful linear proton accelerator ever built, a five-tonne, helium-cooled tungsten target wheel, 15 state-of-the-art neutron instruments, a suite of laboratories, and a supercomputing data management and software development centre. In the context of its history and future as a scientific organisation, however, it is more than the sum of its parts. It is a brand new Big Science organisation and we are building it from the ground up.
Come and build the future of Science with us!
About the role
ESS Security makes sure that we fulfill our mission of enabling excellent science while protecting the people, the facility and the surrounding environment from external as well as internal threats that may arise. ESS Security covers two key areas; Physical Protection and Information Security.
We are now seeking to appoint an additional Information Security Officer, who will work with the Chief Information Security Officer to further develop and implement the technical, administrative and organisational measures necessary, to protect ESS against cyber security threats.
Your main areas of responsibilities will include:
• Develop and lead operational security capabilities, including monitoring, vulnerability management and incident response.
• Develop, monitor and advise on security plans and controls.
• Monitor and maintain awareness of external threats and emerging risks.
• Participate in planning, procurement and system development activities to ensure appropriate security requirements are managed.
• Coordinate and participate in internal audits.
• Consult and advise on information security requirements and activities across the organisation.
• Consult and advise on personal data protection requirements and compliance.
• Support information security awareness campaigns and trainings.
This is a permanent position based in Lund, Sweden. This role will require security clearance and background checks will be carried out.
About you
To thrive in this role, we believe that you have a university degree or other education/training that we deem relevant, in computer science, engineering or a related subject.
You have approximately five years or more of professional working experience from most of the tasks listed above, and have led incident response actions and investigations, performed information security risk assessments, and developed and documented security standards, guidelines and procedures. It is an advantage if you have done so in a mid-size or large enterprise environment, and have prior hands-on experience working with enterprise information technology. Experience operating security tooling, including endpoint protection, network monitoring solutions, firewalls, vulnerability scanners, email protection and other services is highly desirable.
Fluency in written and spoken English is a requirement as it is the working language at ESS, and fluency in Swedish is an advantage, to facilitate communication with Swedish authorities and law enforcement etc.
We believe that you enjoy communicating and collaborating with a large number of internal and external stakeholders, effectively navigating the organisation and translating business requirements into security solutions. You are a problem-solver who easily takes initiative. Dealing with a large number of people, you are aware that flexibility and patience in combination with firmness is sometimes required.
What we offer
Aside from the chance to work at a truly unique Big Science project, you can also expect:
• An opportunity to contribute to the future discoveries within neutron science.
• A stunning, brand new workplace filled with innovative minds and brilliant people from across the globe.
• A challenging, innovative and stimulating work environment.
• 30 days of annual leave, as well as more than 10 days of public holiday and company days off or days with limited working hours.
• Monthly pension contributions on top of your salary.
• Focus on work-life balance.
• Preventative healthcare benefit.
• Where applicable, relocation support and allowances may also be available.
How to apply
If you see yourself in what we're looking for, please provide your CV and motivation letter in English by clicking on "apply" and following the instructions. Please be aware that we can only accept direct applications made via the ESS website. Application deadline is 5 April, 2025.
For more information regarding the ESS recruitment process, please see https://europeanspallationsource.se/careers
or contact Recruitment Officer Åsa Ander at asa.ander@ess.eu
For further information regarding the position, please contact Chief Information Security Officer Ari Benderly at ari.benderly@ess.eu
For trade union information, please contact Unionen representative Mikael Johansson at mikael.johansson@ess.eu
or SACO/Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers representative Marc Kickulies at marc.kickulies@ess.eu
We look forward to receiving your application! Ersättning
Monthly salary. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare European Spallation Source Eric
, https://www.europeanspallationsource.se Arbetsplats
European Spallation Source Eric Jobbnummer
9203519