Industrialization Project Manager
Avaron AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Västerås Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Västerås
2026-04-30
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
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About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
You will join a Factory Development team working with manufacturing investments and industrialization. The assignment focuses on early-phase machinery investment work, where you help define technical concepts and create the basis for sound investment decisions around cost, lead time and footprint. You will work in a cross-functional environment with broad exposure to both technical and project-related questions, and in some cases continue into execution once an investment moves forward. It is a strong opportunity for you if you enjoy shaping industrial solutions early and influencing how production develops.
Job DescriptionYou will lead pre-studies for machinery investments in a manufacturing environment.
You will establish technical concepts and create the foundation for investment decisions.
You will drive planning related to investment cost, lead time and production footprint.
You will collaborate across functions to align technical, operational and project needs.
You may also lead investments through project execution when relevant.
RequirementsMinimum 5 years experience in manufacturing investments/industrialization context.
Experience leading pre-studies and driving work related to machinery investments.
Ability to navigate in a cross-functional environment.
Excellent executive presentation skills.
You are organized and driven.
Nice to haveExperience in RFI/RFQ.
Experience with CAD.
Experience with SAP.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7666756-1976761". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Västerås Central Station (visa karta
)
722 12 VÄSTERÅS Jobbnummer
9886674