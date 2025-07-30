Improvement and Performance Manager
Join our Team
About the Opportunity
The GFGO Operational Improvement and Performance team is a diverse, inclusive group passionate about innovation, change, and continuous improvement at Ericsson. We foster a speak-up culture where every idea matters and focus on simplification to enhance the Employee Experience.
We've launched a global operational simplification program to empower employees in driving change. By building a company-wide improvement culture, we support individuals with Lean Six Sigma expertise-recognized as a critical Ericsson skill. The Lean Six Sigma Chapter is the engine that enables success of improvement initiatives by leveraging the broad community of competent drivers, and its "in-house" competences.
As an Improvement and Performance Manager, you'll apply data-driven problem-solving to identify and implement improvements across operations and processes. You'll contribute to strategic initiatives, coach global simplification drivers, and leverage data analytics & visualization as well as AI to deliver impactful results.
This is a highly visible role, as this is an executive-level priority in driving employee experience through simplification which generates significant, visible and recognized impact.
What Will You Do
• Execute simplification projects/programs across Ericsson, delivering a significant impact and fantastic experience to our employees and customers.
• Contribute to a robust engagement model for the Lean Six Sigma Chapter to ensure borderless collaboration and seamless expert engagement.
• Mobilize people within the Chapter to boost simplification execution speed and success.
• Increase fact-based decision-making using process mining tools and deliver measurable value.
• Perform high-quality analysis and deep dives into core processes and systems.
• Validate simplification initiatives, assess financial and operational impact, and coach drivers.
• Partner with other units to scale initiatives through Lean Six Sigma Toolbox competence-building.
• Provide AI-driven analytical solutions for the LSS community beyond legacy tools.
• Build problem-solving competence across the company.
• Translate business needs into solutions that reduce waste and lead time.
The Skill You Will Bring
• A degree in Business Administration, IT, Engineering or equivalent; Data Science/Statistics is a plus.
• Lean Green/Black Belt Certificate or active progress toward certification.
• Proven track record of simplification outcomes in the past 12-18 months.
• Strong skills in analytics, data modelling, and Power Platforms.
• Experience in high-performance, cross-functional (especially virtual) teams.
• Strong collaboration, self-motivation, and ability to inspire others.
• Comfort with ambiguity and strong problem-solving skills.
