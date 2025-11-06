Hvdc Project Engineers
2025-11-06
Are you ready to take on a role where you combine technical problem-solving with global collaboration?
We are now looking for Project Engineers - both early-career and experienced - to join our client's HVDC Warranty & Base Services team in Ludvika. This unit supports existing HVDC installations worldwide, ensuring reliable performance and continuous improvement of the systems that power the global energy transition.
About the company
Our client is a global leader in energy technology, driving the transition toward a more sustainable energy future. With HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) as a key area, they enable efficient long-distance power transmission with minimal losses - connecting renewable energy sources and power grids across the world.
Joining this team means becoming part of a collaborative and technically advanced environment that values innovation, quality, and personal growth.
About the role
The HVDC Warranty & Base Services department works directly with customers of already commissioned sites to provide support and problem-solving for all issues related to HVDC Control & Protection systems and Operational Technology (IT Infrastructure).
You'll be part of an international and skilled team that collaborates closely to support customers with troubleshooting, upgrades, and improvements to existing systems. Depending on your background and experience, you'll either start by supporting ongoing projects and learning from senior colleagues, or take ownership of your own projects and customer interactions from day one.
Many assignments include on-site visits worldwide to implement and verify the solutions you design - offering great opportunities for hands-on experience, global travel, and professional growth.
Key responsibilities
• Develop and implement design solutions for the installed base of HVDC Control & Protection systems and Operational Technology (OT) * Perform verification and testing of solutions in lab environments and on-site * Troubleshoot and resolve control system issues in collaboration with customers and internal experts * Deliver partial upgrades and new functionality to existing HVDC equipment * Prepare technical documentation and reports to ensure high-quality deliverables * Collaborate in cross-functional, international teams to provide world-class service and support
Your background
We are looking for engineers at different stages of their careers - from newly graduated talents to experienced professionals.
You might recognize yourself in some of the points below: * University degree in Electrical Engineering, IT Systems, Operational Technology, Computer Science, or a related area * For junior candidates - a strong technical curiosity, eagerness to learn, and an interest in electrical systems or industrial automation * For senior candidates - several years of experience in control systems, power systems, or industrial automation, ideally within HVDC or similar fields * Analytical and hands-on problem-solving skills * A proactive, solution-oriented approach and the ability to take on new challenges * Interest in global travel and experiencing different cultures * Excellent communication skills in English; Swedish is a plus
Why join
This is a great opportunity to work with world-leading HVDC technology in a role where collaboration, innovation, and technical depth go hand in hand. You'll face complex challenges, contribute to meaningful projects, and grow in a position that truly makes a difference in the global energy transition - whether you're taking your first step or the next one in your career.
If you find this position interesting, don't hesitate to send in your application right away! The selection process is ongoing.
Other Location: Ludvika Start: As soon as possible Employment type: You will work as a consultant for 12 months with the ambition to be employed directly by the client thereafter.
A-hub is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to creating a diverse working environment. All qualified candidates will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, age, or disability.
