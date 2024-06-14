Hvdc Control & Protection Engineer
2024-06-14
We are seeking a highly motivated entry-level engineer to join our team as an HVDC Control & Protection Engineer. The successful candidate will be responsible for assisting in planning, designing, developing, testing, and installing HV electrical systems and components, and coordinating related activities both internally and with other groups.
Minimum Requirements:
Educational background within Electrical Engineering or Automation, Relay and Control within Electrical Power or similar fields
Basic understanding of power systems engineering, especially HVDC
Excellent command of the English language. Good knowledge in the Swedish language is meritorious
Key Responsibilities:
Participating in the complete life cycle of our systems, including design, maintenance, testing, integration, verification, deployment, and documentation of functions needed for safe and reliable operations of a plant and transmission links
Assisting with analyses and studies, and developing recommendations based on sound engineering practices and business considerations
Using computer programs for preparing reports and conducting analyses, such as cable calculations
Supporting the planning, conducting, and coordinating of engineering activities encompassing one or more engineering disciplines
Requirements:
A strong sense of responsibility and the ability to plan and organize daily work
Excellent problem-solving skills and the willingness to take initiative to solve challenges
A team player with strong teamwork skills
Interest in software development and programming, preferably within power system applications
Further information:
Location: Ludvika
Start: As soon as possible Ersättning
