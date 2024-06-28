Hseq-Resource For Exciting Long-Term Project!
Poolia Sverige AB / Arbetsmiljöjobb / Boden Visa alla arbetsmiljöjobb i Boden
2024-06-28
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Poolia Sverige AB i Boden
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige
About the position
Hitachi Energy in Boden is currently looking for someone with experience in Health, Safety, Environment and Quality to strengthen their team. HSEQ is central in all parts of Hitachi, both for the planet, people and process.
This is an exciting opportunity to be a part of a long-term project, don't hesitate to apply!
Responsibilities
The main resposibilities includes managing and guiding a team of installation engineers and subcontractors, to ensure installation activities are implemented in accordance with contract specifications, quality standards and safety requirements. Your are also the main lead in any HSE issues. This does for instance entail:
• Execute and follow up on the Quality Plans, review the quality documentation and ensure that quality control plans are effectively communicated to the site managers and contractors.
• Ensure that Quality Control processes are fully implemented and continuously monitored.
• Ensure that inspection / testing during Civil, Mechanical & Electrical erection and Commissioning are conducted, documented, checked and validated as per the quality control system.
• Organize and supervise acceptance testing and/or approval by customers, third parties and governmental authorities whenever required at site.
• Follows up that handling, storage of delivered material and equipment are in accordance with the manufacture's guidelines and the logistic plan.
• Deploy Site Quality audit program (including contractor audits and internal audits).
Your profile
For this position a couple of years experience of site work with high voltage equipment is a requirement. To best manage this position we see that you have technical and engineurial understanding including understanding of products and equipment, engineering concepts and practices. It also requires judgment in selecting most effective approaches and adapting standard practices and procedures to resolve complex semi-technical problems. Further, you are very familiar with swedish legislation.
About the organisation
Hitachi's business provides pathways to accelerate the energy transition and deliver customer success. They are a global leader in power technologies and energy systems. Customers across the utilities, transportation, IT such as data centers, industry and Smart Life sectors trust their world-class teams of experts to deliver pioneering and digital solutions across the power value chain. Their solutions help meet the growing demand for electricity - affordably, reliably, sustainably and in a modern way. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "71746". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Poolia Sverige AB
(org.nr 556426-7655), http://www.poolia.se Arbetsplats
Poolia Umeå AB Jobbnummer
8776364