HR Business Partner, GTM
2026-01-27
We're hiring a Global HR Business Partner to support our Go-To-Market (GTM) organization as it scales rapidly across regions and continues to evolve. This is a senior individual contributor role for someone who is highly effective in ambiguous, fast-changing environments and can create just enough structure to enable scale-without slowing the business down. You'll operate as a trusted partner to GTM leadership and the Head of People Experience, combining strong business acumen, sound judgment, and hands-on execution. This role requires comfort with constant change, incomplete information, and shifting priorities, while still delivering clear, compliant, and pragmatic people outcomes. The scope is global, and the role is based on-site in Stockholm, working closely with a distributed People & Operations team in both Europe and the US.
What You'll Do
Act as the primary HR Business Partner for global Go-To-Market teams (Sales, Marketing, Partnerships, Revenue Operations).
Partner with GTM leaders to navigate performance management, probation, feedback, and ongoing employee development in a rapidly evolving organization.
Support organizational design and role clarity as team structures, leadership layers, and growth plans shift.
Handle complex employee relations issues with composure, speed, and strong judgment, often under pressure.
Apply deep understanding of sales compensation and commission models to performance, ER, and risk-related decisions.
Navigate global employment complexity, including EOR arrangements and European labor law considerations.
Operate effectively amid ambiguity-bringing clarity where possible, making decisions with imperfect data, and adapting as context changes.
Design and implement lightweight, flexible people processes that can evolve as the organization scales.
Balance global consistency with local nuance to ensure fair, compliant outcomes across regions.
Partner closely with the Head of People Experience on people strategy and execution.
Contribute to global people initiatives and help mature people practices over time.
What We're Looking For
6-10+ years of experience as an HR Business Partner or in a similar senior IC role, ideally supporting GTM or revenue-generating teams.
Proven success in high-growth, high-ambiguity environments.
Strong understanding of sales organizations, including commission and incentive structures.
Demonstrated ability to manage complex employee relations issues calmly and effectively.
Solid working knowledge of global employment models, including EORs and European labor law.
High tolerance for change and uncertainty, with the ability to create structure without over-engineering.
Strong judgment and decision-making sills when navigating trade-offs between speed, risk, and people impact.
Execution-oriented mindset with the ability to move from strategy to action quickly.
Clear, confident communicator with strong stakeholder management skills.
Comfortable operating autonomously in a flat, fast-moving organization.
Working Model
On-site role based in Stockholm.
Global scope with regular collaboration across time zones, particularly with Europe-based teams.
Why This Role
This is a high-impact role at a critical stage of growth. You'll help shape how a core commercial function scales globally, operating with meaningful autonomy in an environment where change is constant. We're looking for someone who can bring clarity without rigidity, structure without bureaucracy, and judgment without hesitation. Så ansöker du
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
