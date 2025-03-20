HR Assistant to Antaros Medical
2025-03-20
Are you interested in HR coordination, administration, and assistance within a dynamic work environment? Would you like to work at an innovative company in the global Life Science sector, supporting recruitment and various HR processes? If you're a dedicated student who enjoys working in a structured manner and values teamwork, then you should continue reading.
At Antaros Medical, we prioritize competence, development, ideas, and solutions. Building strong relationships and maintaining trust are key to our success, just as much as having fun while doing a meaningful job. With approximately 130 employees across our offices in Mölndal, Uppsala, and Lund in Sweden, as well as in the US, our team is continuously expanding. As part of our growth journey, we are seeking a part-time HR Assistant to provide HR and recruitment administrative support.
We believe that robust HR processes are crucial for a thriving work environment, which includes recruiting and retaining our great staff. As a part-time HR Assistant, you will join our HR team, assisting with administration, documentation, and general support across various HR processes. You will also help coordinate recruitment and onboarding processes in collaboration with managers and other departments. The position is based at our Mölndal office, and you will be reporting to the VP, HR.
Your main responsibilities will include:
Providing general HR administrative support and assistance.
Managing various HR documentation.
Supporting our recruitment and onboarding processes.
Coordinating organizational engagement activities.
Who are we looking for? We are searching for someone currently studying HR or a related field at the university level, with at least one year left before graduation. You may have some initial experience in HR-related service, administration, and/or recruitment.
As an individual, you should excel in communication and interaction with others, enjoying producing results through support and collaboration. We also value strong administrative skills, an analytical and proactive mindset, and the ability to work in a broad HR setting, which requires a structured approach as well as flexibility and an understanding of the bigger picture.
Since we are committed to learning, development, and growth, we hope you will demonstrate a growth mindset, continually learning and building on both external and internal ideas, while keeping up with the latest news within the HR area. We want you to grow with us!
Requirements:
Current B.Sc. or M.Sc. studies in HR or equivalent.
Fluent English language skills in speech and writing.
At least 1 year of experience within recruitment
Are you interested? We would love to hear from you! Please submit your application through our recruitment system, Teamtailor, including your CV, no later than April 11, 2025. We will contact and interview candidates continuously throughout the recruitment process.
For more information about the position, please contact Sofia Löwstedt, VP HR, at sofia.lowstedt@antarosmedical.com
.
This position is for part-time employment, corresponding to approx. 2 days per week, depending on our needs and your availability.
About Antaros Medical At Antaros Medical, we combine ground-breaking imaging with profound experience in drug development and deep knowledge of disease mechanisms. We are specialized in cardiorenal & metabolic disease. We have a global network of collaboration partners and customers, including both Big Pharma and Biotechs, and several European collaboration initiatives such as Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI).
Antaros Medical delivers both small, complex, mechanistic studies as well as large, streamlined multi-center clinical trials utilizing our innovative imaging methods. Our global headquarters and analysis Corelab are based in Sweden. If you want to find out more about our company, please go to our website: www.antarosmedical.com.
