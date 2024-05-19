HR Assistant
Retile AB / Administratörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla administratörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-05-19
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Retile AB i Göteborg
About Us:
We are a leading company in the development of modular homes, committed to innovation, quality, and sustainability. As we expand, we are seeking a dedicated HR Assistant to join our dynamic team.
Job Description:
We are looking for a highly motivated HR Assistant who is fluent in both English and Chinese. The ideal candidate will possess a relevant college degree and will support our HR department in ensuring smooth and efficient business operations.
Key Responsibilities:
Assist with day-to-day HR operations and administrative tasks.
Manage employee records and ensure accurate data entry.
Support the recruitment process, including posting job advertisements, scheduling interviews, and conducting initial screenings.
Assist with onboarding new employees and coordinating orientation sessions.
Maintain HR documentation, such as employee handbooks, and update policies as necessary.
Address employee queries regarding HR policies, benefits, and procedures.
Assist in organizing company events and training sessions.
Coordinate communication between the HR department and other departments within the company.
Qualifications:
Proficiency in both English and Chinese (written and spoken) is essential.
Bachelor's degree in Human Resources, Business Administration, or a related field.
Strong organizational and time-management skills.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
Attention to detail and problem-solving abilities.
Ability to handle sensitive information with confidentiality.
Previous experience in an HR role or administrative position is a plus.
What We Offer:
Opportunities for professional growth and development.
A supportive and collaborative work environment.
The chance to be a part of a forward-thinking company in the modular housing industry.
How to Apply:
Interested candidates are invited to send their resume and a cover letter to hr.service@bestone.se
with the subject line "HR Assistant Application - [Your Name]". Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis until the position is filled.
Join us and contribute to our mission of revolutionizing the modular home industry!
RETILE AB is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-18
E-post: hr.service@bestone.se Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Retile AB
(org.nr 559100-0988)
Packhusplatsen 2 Våning 5 (visa karta
)
411 13 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
8690151