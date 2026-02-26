HR and Administrative Assistant
2026-02-26
About the Tenure Facility
The Tenure Facility is the first and only international financial mechanism exclusively focused on securing land and forest rights for Indigenous Peoples and local communities worldwide. Recognising and upholding these rights represents one of the most impactful opportunities for fostering sustainable rural development, achieving global climate goals, and mitigating local conflicts in a cost-effective manner.
Through grants and technical assistance, the Tenure Facility empowers Indigenous Peoples and local communities by strengthening their capacity to implement land and forest tenure reforms. Additionally, it supports governments in testing and scaling innovative approaches to land rights recognition, ensuring practical solutions to administrative and legal challenges
Position Overview
We are looking for a proactive and well-organized HR and Administrative Assistant to provide day-to-day administrative and HR-related support. The role is essential in ensuring smooth office operations, supporting HR activities, and delivering a positive experience for employees, guests, and stakeholders.
Key Responsibilities
Office Administration & Support
Provide general office support to ensure smooth daily operations
Be the first point of contact for anyone contacting Tenure Facility (e.g. answering the organisational email and phone)
Coordinate and arrange internal meetings, including room bookings and logistics
Provide technical support during meetings (e.g., video conferencing, equipment setup)
Liaise with staff and external suppliers (e.g., office equipment, furniture, home office equipment)
Manage relationships with service providers
HR & Onboarding Support
Support HR officers with administrative HR tasks
Assist in arranging onboarding activities, including scheduling meetings for new hires
Prepare onboarding materials and ensure a welcoming experience for new employees
Coordinate internal HR-related meetings and documentation as needed
Arrange office services such as ordering fika, office supplies, gifts, and flowers
• Support to COO: Assist the COO with all tasks related to our internal portals, including uploading documents, maintaining records, and helping create new documents when needed.
• Administrative Support: Provide general administrative assistance, such as submitting expense reports and supporting other routine administrative processes.
Guest Apartment & Visitor Coordination
Manage guest apartment logistics, including check-in and check-out arrangements
Coordinate with cleaning companies to ensure the apartment is prepared for guests
Act as a point of contact for guests regarding access and basic inquiries
Qualifications & Skills
Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, Human Resources, or a related field
Minimum of 3 years' experience in administrative, office support, or HR support roles
Strong organisational and time-management skills with the ability to manage multiple priorities
Service-minded with a proactive and solution-oriented mindset
Comfortable coordinating with multiple stakeholders and external suppliers
Solid technical skills to support meetings, digital tools, and office systems (e.g., video conferencing platforms and collaboration tools)
Fluent in English and Swedish; additional languages are an advantage
Location:
The position is based in Stockholm.
How to apply:
Send your application; presentation letter and your CV via e-mail to recruitment@thetenurefacility.org
latest 16th March 2026. Please mark the application HR and Administrative Assistant .
For further information kindly contact, us at the email address above.
The Tenure Facility promotes a balanced, diverse workforce, a strength that helps us better understand and address our partners' needs, and continually strive to improve our gender balance. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-16
E-post: recruitment@thetenurefacility.org Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Internationella Insamlingsstift För Mark oc
Lrf (visa karta
)
105 33 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9766173