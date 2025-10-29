Housekeeping staff- Alvik
Omnils Group AB / Städarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla städarjobb i Stockholm
2025-10-29
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Omnils Group AB i Stockholm
, Sigtuna
, Alvesta
, Luleå
eller i hela Sverige
Are you the one we are looking for?
You must have experience in housekeeping, and like taking responibility. You speak/write English and/or Swedish.
You need to be able to work both weekdays and weekends. A driver's license is a plus.
Main duties:
The position is in Alvik, Bromma, 15 min from Stockholm city.
The role involves cleaning both public areas and hotel rooms.
The position is part-time.
Experience and commitment: You have at least 2 years' experience of housekeeping in hotels, and can provide strong references from previous employers.
Quality awareness: You value quality and have an eye for detail.
Technical knowledge and flexibility: You are computer and telephone literate, flexible, and able to adapt to different situations.
Communication skills: You are representative to our customers, and speak and write Swedish and/or English very well.
Driver's license: A driver's license is a plus.
Health: You are in good health and enjoy physical work.
Apply now- we will fill the position as soon as we find the right person!
Are you as curious about us as we are about you? Don't hesitate to contact us at jobs@omnils.se
if you have any questions about the position or OMNILS GROUP AB. It is important to us that our employees are happy in every way. We therefore offer a working environment characterized by our core values: commitment, joy, and respect. We offer excellent opportunities for career development within the OMNILS family.
OMNILS GROUP is a passionate facility services company that proudly serves many customers in the hotel and restaurant industry. We are ISO-certified in both environment and quality, which is reflected in every aspect of our work.
We work closely with our customers to always find the most optimal solutions that suit their specific needs. Our goal is to be the best in the industry, with a focus on creating outstanding guest experiences.
In 2025, we expect to have a turnover of approximately SEK 25 million and around 200 dedicated employees. OMNILS' core business consists of contracting and staffing in hotels, and we will clean approximately 200,000 rooms during the year.
As an employee and customer, you can feel secure with us, as we have collective agreements and are members of Visita, Almega, and the Confederation of Swedish Enterprise. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-02
Via mail med CV och personligt brev där du beskriver dina kompetenser
E-post: jobs@omnils.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Housekeeping Alvik". Arbetsgivare Omnils Group AB
(org.nr 559271-4009), http://www.omnils.se Jobbnummer
9579289