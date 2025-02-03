Housekeeper Needede_Östermalm,Stockholm
2025-02-03
We are looking for a reliable and experienced housekeeper to work 5 days a week in our home in Östermalm, Stockholm. Working hours will be 5 to 8 hours per day, with some flexibility. Occasional weekend work may be required, but you will have 2 days off per week, based on a schedule that we plan weekly or monthly.
Requirements:
* Experience in housekeeping
* Attention to detail and reliability
* Ability to work flexibly based on a pre-agreed schedule
Salary: Negotiable .
If you are interested or know someone suitable for the position, please send a message or contact us for more details. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-31
0729758888
E-post: mahtabrzb@yahoo.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Charlottebeauty AB
174 57 SUNDBYBERG
Mahtab Roozabahani mahtabrzb@yahoo.com 0729758888 Jobbnummer
9142875