HIL Engineer
2024-08-28
Welcome to Danda - Your Partner for Strategic Consulting and Innovation
At Danda, we are dedicated to helping businesses navigate and thrive in a rapidly changing business world. We are a leading consulting firm with expertise in strategy, IT, digital transformation, and business development. Our team consists of experienced consultants who combine deep industry knowledge with an innovative approach to deliver customized solutions that drive growth and efficiency.
At Danda, we believe in the power of close collaboration. By working side by side with our clients, we ensure that every project not only meets their current needs but also positions them for long-term success. Whether it's optimizing processes, implementing new technologies, or developing sustainable business strategies, Danda is the partner you can rely on.
Our philosophy is simple: we deliver results that make a difference. We put our clients' goals at the center and tailor our services to meet the unique challenges that each business faces. With Danda by your side, you have a partner who is just as committed to your success as you are.
Now we are looking for our next star!
Your Role:
Develop various simulation environments for Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL).
Write test specifications, perform testing.
Create test cases to validate hardware functionality and performance.
Analyze test results to assess hardware performance.
Work in a multicultural environment and collaborate with other team members and function developers.
Stay updated on the development of standards and regulatory requirements to ensure that HIL simulation environments and test methods remain aligned with industry best practices.
We Hope You Have:
A Master's or Bachelor's degree in Engineering (Electronics, Mechatronics, Mechanics, or Physics).
Experience in the development of embedded control systems within the automotive industry.
Practical experience in programming with Python.
Experience with model-based development and verification processes.
Knowledge of software integration and basic knowledge of HIL simulator hardware.
What We Offer:
A fast-paced and dynamic work environment with a focus on technology.
Opportunities for professional growth and career development.
Competitive compensation and benefits package.
The chance to be part of a team shaping the products of the future.
A supportive and inclusive corporate culture that values creativity and innovation.
