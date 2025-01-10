Helpdesk Administrator - IT Infrastructure & Operations
Axis Communications AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2025-01-10
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Kristianstad
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
Are you ready to take part in strengthening our second line support Helpdesk team where the focus is to provide the global Axis organization with daily support within areas like Network, Linux, Windows, cloud or security? Do you want to maintain, manage and develop daily operation and give our consumers an excellent experience? We are now looking for a Helpdesk Administrator to join us in Lund.
Who is your future team?
You will be part of a tight team which have the responsibility of operating the global infrastructure and platforms. We are 6 colleagues in the Infrastructure Helpdesk team, but you will work together with the rest of the IT Infrastructure and Operations department with some 50+ coworkers. We are working with the latest technologies and continuously evaluate new technologies. The IT Operations & Support team, that the Infrastructure Helpdesk team is a part of, is responsible for Axis global infrastructure and you, as our Helpdesk Administrator, will be our first point of contact for our stakeholders. In our department we value helpfulness, professionalism and having fun at work.
What you'll do here as Helpdesk Administrator:
As Helpdesk Administrator you will play an important role in supporting the organization with a highly available, reliable and secure infrastructure. You will do so by managing incidents, problems, requests and proactively monitor our global infrastructure. Important for the role is to take part in development of how we work both when it comes to processes and how we communicate to our stakeholders. You should have an interest in continuously improve the infrastructure as well as how we work.
Some of the working tasks will be:
* Drive and manage Incident Management.
* Coordinate and document Root Cause Analysis.
* Proactive monitoring of the infrastructure using Zabbix and continuously improve the monitoring platform.
* Maintenance of the Infrastructure (patching, upgrades and continuous improvements).
* Management and fulfilment of requests.
* Hardware setup and configuration.
Who are we looking for?
You have previous technical support experience. You have a good understanding of the importance of Life Cycle Management of Platforms & Infrastructure which means you have been working with maintenance and coordination of activities, like upgrades, patching and requests. You should have great troubleshooting skills and be able to drive incident resolution from start to closure. We think you like to work in a constantly changing environment and self-motivated approach to work and continuous learning. You have strong communication and interpersonal skills and have the ability of turning technical problem statements into a business perspective. We think that you have e passion for technology and understand dependencies within a technical ecosystem. You have a security mindset and you like to take ownership and work together with others to find the best resolutions for Axis!
We'd love to hear that you have:
A technical background in Network, Linux or Windows and that you are passionate about developing your skills in those areas. If you have experience and knowledge in some of the different areas below, we would love to meet you!
* Linux administration (Debian, Ubuntu, Red Hat).
* Windows administration.
* Network administration.
* Databases.
* Cloud services like AWS.
* Data Center maintenance.
* Different virtual environments.
As you will be a vital part of supporting Axis colleagues around the world, you need to have communication skills both in Swedish and English.
What Axis have to offer
By joining Axis, you will embark on an exciting journey of personal and professional growth. We will offer you a great introduction to Axis with training. Our team will support you but also listen to your experiences and give you freedom to explore and realize your ideas. We are a fast-growing company that can offer you great career opportunities and a competitive package of benefits.
In exchange for your dedication, Axis offers you a job in an open, friendly, and professional environment. We work in an innovative and global organization that takes great pride in delivering world-class, high-quality products, services, and solutions to our customers. Working with us gives you an excellent opportunity to develop in an organization promoting professional and individual growth. You will have a role where your operational effort really will be of great impact to the overall success of Axis.
We want you to enjoy working with us, which is why we offer benefits such as flexible working hours, morning "fika" every day, Friday cake, company bonus, wellness allowance, health insurance and your very own Axis bicycle - to name a few.
We also provide a brand new training facility free for every Axis employee. You can see it here Axis HQ
We believe in sustainability, equality and inclusion. Read more here
Axis is an organization that values creativity and promotes teamwork and openness. With us you will grow both personally and professionally. You will be part of a team of great colleagues that enjoy going to work in the morning. Welcome!
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
In case of questions, please reach out to recruiting Manager Ralph Berger Torres at ralph. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "R-121506". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications AB
(org.nr 556253-6143) Arbetsplats
Axis Communications Jobbnummer
9096305