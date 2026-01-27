Head of Site Purchasing Hallsberg at Volvo CE
Volvo Business Services AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Hallsberg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Hallsberg
2026-01-27
, Kumla
, Lekeberg
, Örebro
, Degerfors
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Hallsberg
, Örebro
, Köping
, Eskilstuna
, Flen
eller i hela Sverige
Part of Volvo Group, Volvo Construction Equipment is a global company driven by our purpose to build the world we want to live in. Together we develop and deliver solutions for a cleaner, smarter, and more connected world. By unleashing everyone's full potential, we build a more sustainable future for all our stakeholders. Come join our team and help us build a better tomorrow.
Join us!
Our organization is built by people and great teamwork. We are a truly global company, and we believe in the advantage of diversity and together we create a workplace that brings the best out of everyone. We believe in a sustainable future and with the global construction industry as our arena, we work together with our customers to turn this belief into reality for people everywhere. That is our purpose, and we live and breathe it, every day.
Do you want to lead us in building the world we want to live in?
We are excited to offer a fantastic opportunity to join our team in Hallsberg and contribute to our ongoing transformation!
This is us
We are currently seeking for a dynamic and passionate leader to take on the challenge of leading our team of 8 professionals in our Site Purchasing team. In this role you will be part of our diverse and engaged Purchasing Operations Europe leadership team and the Operations Site management team. We will gladly share our expertise and experience with you!
What you will do
As Head of Site Purchasing in Hallsberg you will be responsible for leading activities around a set portfolio of suppliers and commodities together with your Hallsberg located team. Together with 3 other leaders and team of buyers located in Eskilstuna, Arvika and Braås you are responsible for covering purchasing activities for all Volvo CE sites in Sweden.
You will collaborate with internal and external key stakeholders to meet customer expectations while supporting various operational and strategic objectives.
A strong focus is on meeting the objectives for both Operations and for parts related to New Product development
Who are you?
We are curious to get to know you!
We assume that you have a solid compass of modern leadership with an inclusive style to inspire and engage people. We believe that you have a proven experience and a genuine interest in commercial work. You believe in partnership and that collaboration is key for success. You take pride in your business mindset and when called for you are a solid negotiator. You are an open-minded team player with excellent communication skills.
We are looking for you - who can inspire people to grow and excel as a team!
You are passionate about driving improvements and your inclusive leadership is the way to overcome hurdles and improve. Of course, you will guide your team to outstanding performance, delivering value 'every day' and you do believe that collaboration is a success factor.
To be successful and have fun in this role we believe that you have appropriate education and experience from sourcing positions or supply chain management positions. You are fluent in English and comfortable in international business environments.
Required knowledge/experience:
* Experienced leader preferably in an international context
* Experience in sourcing or supply chain management
* Experience in negotiating
* Appropriate education for the position
* You are fluent in Swedish & English in both writing and speaking
Ready for the next move?
Location: Hallsberg
Travel: Occational
Last application day: Sunday febuary 8th
If you find the above attractive and see a great opportunity and future with us, give me a call and I will gladly tell you more about us and the position! I'm really looking forward to your application!
Contact details
Hiring Manager: Marita Blomstrand, Head of Purchasing Operations Europe +46 16 541 4215 Marita.Blomstrand@volvo.com
Unionen: daniel.db.berglund@volvo.com
Akademikerna: robin.moller@volvo.com
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
We are committed to shaping the future landscape of efficient, safe, and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents across the group's leading brands and entities. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "28065-43929202". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Lisa Andersson 00000 Jobbnummer
9706137