Head of Sales Process Industry EAD
2024-11-11
A Snapshot of Your Day
You will be responsible for leading and driving our sales strategy, managing a high-performing sales team, and achieving revenue targets. This role requires a deep understanding of the process industry, strong leadership skills, and a proven track record of sales success.
How You'll Make an Impact
* Develop and implement a comprehensive sales strategy for the Process Industry division.
* Lead, mentor, and manage a team of sales professionals to achieve and exceed sales targets.
* Identify and pursue new business opportunities, building strong relationships with key stakeholders and customers.
* Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure seamless execution of sales initiatives and customer satisfaction.
* Monitor market trends, competitor activities, and industry developments to stay ahead of the curve.
* Prepare and present sales forecasts, reports, and performance metrics to senior management.
* Drive continuous improvement in sales processes, tools, and methodologies.
What You Bring
* Bachelor's degree in Engineering, Business, or a related field. A Master's degree is a plus.
* Minimum of 10 years of experience in sales, with at least 5 years in a leadership role within the process industry.
* Proven track record of achieving and exceeding sales targets.
* Strong understanding of the process industry, including key players, market dynamics, and trends.
* Excellent leadership, communication, and interpersonal skills.
* Ability to think strategically and execute tactically.
* Proficiency in CRM software and sales analytics tools.
* Willingness to travel as needed.
What We Offer:
* Competitive salary and performance-based incentives.
* Comprehensive benefits package, including health, and retirement plans.
* Opportunities for professional growth and development.
* A collaborative and innovative work environment.
* The chance to make a significant impact in a leading global energy company.
About the Team
Our Transformation of Industry division is decarbonizing the industrial sector. Increasing electrification and efficiency are key and demand for green H2 and derivative fuels will rise. We enable decarbonization of the industrial sector and the transition to sustainable processes, building on a strong industrial customer base, a global network, diverse technologies, and integrated execution capabilities.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. We meet the growing energy demand across 90+ countries while ensuring our climate is protected. With more than 98,000 dedicated employees, we not only generate electricity for over 16% of the global community, but we're also using our technology to help protect people and the environment.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences. Ersättning
