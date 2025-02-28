Head of Project Finance
Stegra AB / Företagsekonomjobb / Stockholm Visa alla företagsekonomjobb i Stockholm
2025-02-28
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Stegra AB i Stockholm
, Boden
eller i hela Sverige
Research shows that women and other under-represented groups within our industry hesitate to apply unless they tick most boxes of a role description. At Stegra, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core. We need a diverse, inclusive, and authentic team to rally behind our purpose of de-carbonizing hard-to-abate industries, starting with steel. So, if you are equally passionate about our purpose yet concerned that your experience doesn't perfectly align with the qualifications stated in the job advert, we strongly encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate, either for this role - or for another upcoming role in our rapidly growing business.
About us:
Stegra, formerly know as H2 Green Steel, is on a mission to disrupt the global steel industry by producing green steel, with the end goal of bringing down CO2 emissions to zero. By using green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity instead of coal; water and heat will be our primary emissions. By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitalized, and sustainable plant in Boden, located in northern Sweden - currently in construction phase. But this is just the beginning - our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize other industries in addition to steel, and we look forward to what's next in store for us.
We are looking for talented, innovative, and purpose-driven people to join our rapidly growing and diverse team. Our employees get to learn everyday, implement the latest technology and test and put their ideas into practice. Together, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core - for our people, customers, investors, society, and planet.
Head of Project Finance As our Project Finance Lead, you will be responsible for leading Stegra's project finance and debt funding processes, overseeing existing financial structures, and securing funding for new projects. You will play a key role in negotiating financial terms, ensuring regulatory compliance, and providing high-quality financial analysis to support decision-making.
Key Responsibilities
Lead Stegra's project finance and debt funding efforts.
Manage the existing project finance structure, including lender updates and model updates.
Maintain and develop relationships with key lenders and investors.
Oversee and manage Stegra's project finance and debt advisors.
Lead due diligence processes and providers for new projects and ongoing reporting requirements.
Negotiate terms with financial institutions, investors, and other stakeholders.
Oversee the negotiation and management of project finance contracts.
Ensure compliance with all financial regulations and reporting requirements.
Prepare and present financial reports to senior management, the board, and external stakeholders.
Coordinate financial activities across all funding elements and sources.
Provide guidance and support to stakeholders regarding existing project finance documentation.
Oversee financial modeling and analysis of new projects, including deal structuring and execution.
Perform sensitivity analyses to evaluate project viability under various financial scenarios.
Prepare presentations, term sheets, and investment memos as needed.
Requirements M.Sc. in Business Administration, Finance, Accounting, or a related field.
Minimum of 8 years of relevant experience.
Extensive experience and understanding of debt structuring, documentation, and negotiation.
Project finance-related experience is highly preferred.
Ability to build credibility with lenders and key stakeholders.
Strong negotiation skills and experience in drafting financial documentation.
Excellent leadership, communication, and stakeholder management skills.
High level of business acumen and numeracy.
Strong financial analysis skills with a structured and detail-oriented approach.
Exceptional interpersonal and people-management skills.
Fluency in written and spoken English.
Personal Qualities Independent and proactive.
Detail-oriented and structured.
Location: Stockholm, Stegra AB
What we can offer you
If you are passionate about making actual change and having a positive impact on society and our planet, Stegra offers a unique opportunity to be part of a fun and professional team with high ambitions.
You will get the opportunity to shape your future career together with a company focusing on creating a culture where everyone can thrive and feel a sense of belonging. In the end, we know that Stegra's growth and success is dependent on our people and we can't wait to shape the future of steelmaking and other industries together as a team. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stegra AB
(org.nr 559272-3000), https://stegra.com/career Arbetsplats
Stegra Kontakt
Karl Segergren karl.segergren@stegra.com Jobbnummer
9195617