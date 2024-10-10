Head of Predictions
What We DoSwiftly gaining ground as Sweden's industry leader in battery storage and expanding rapidly in selected European markets, Flower is on a mission to enable the energy system of tomorrow.
With an industry-leading AI-powered platform at its core, our service includes stabilizing the energy system by enhancing predictability and flexibility for both energy producers and consumers. By combining pioneering technology with a portfolio of flexible energy assets, we break new ground towards a fossil-free energy system, allowing clean energy to power society.
Who We Are Tech company at heart - purpose in our DNA. Flower consists of a diverse group of innovative individuals with a strong desire to improve the state of the world.
At Flower, we believe trust, collaboration and diversity are essential to not only create an inclusive work environment, but also drive career growth. By embracing varying perspectives, we allow creativity and progress to flourish.
To accelerate towards our goal of becoming the pioneering force powering the energy system of tomorrow, we are now looking for a passionate and skilled Head of Predictions.
About the roleIn this role, you will lead and mentor an exceptional technical team to develop high-quality solutions, leveraging your people management experience to inspire and motivate. You will set goals and create development plans for team members, fostering a culture of continuous learning and growth.You will also apply your technical expertise to gather and combine various data sources, ensuring the company stays at the forefront of industry trends, and devise strategies to navigate our fast-paced environment.
Responsibilities
Utilize your technical experience to guide our team, understanding business needs and translating them into technical requirements.
Conduct performance reviews. Ensure a fluent and open communication with the team through recurrent 1:1 meetings. Identify areas for improvement and provide constructive feedback.
Work closely with external stakeholders to help prioritizing the work of your team members.
Work closely with other Squads, Domains and Teams, fostering a collaborative environment both within the Squad and across the organization.
Come up with suggestions for improvement within the Squad and the organization.
Requirements
You have several years of experience working with machine learning platforms, overseeing the end-to-end lifecycle of machine learning projects, from data collection and preprocessing to model deployment and monitoring.
You have several years of experience creating forecasting models, combining different data sources and helping organizations with machine learning or deep learning algorithms.
You have a natural interest for AI and its applications, staying at the forefront of AI research and industry trends, and are excited about driving the strategy of how to integrate AI into our products and processes.
You have several years of experience in a fast-changing environment and rapidly scaling business.
You are proactive and are excited about collaborating with colleagues across the organization.
You are organized, but flexible, and know how to lead the team under sudden changes of direction.
LocationOur beautiful office is located in the heart of Södermalm just a short walk from the old town and Slussen subway stations. We value office collaboration but support hybrid work.
ApplyTo apply, please submit your resume and a cover letter highlighting your relevant experience and what you think you could bring to our team. Throughout the recruitment process you will meet with the Talent Acquisition Specialist, Head of Trading Strategy & Modelling, VP of Trading and our CEO.
Our corporate language is English, as we have over 20 nationalities in the office. We therefore appreciate it if you could submit your CV in English.
