Head of Innovation, Injectable Aesthetics
2025-12-23
Job Title: Head of Innovation, Injectable Aesthetics
Location: Uppsala
About the role:
As the Head of Innovation, Injectable Aesthetics you will lead and shape the strategic direction of our Injectable Aesthetics Technical Innovation organization, driving alignment with the Global R&D strategy. This role requires a seasoned professional with proven leadership experience in highly matrixed environments and deep technical expertise in medical devices. You will spearhead early-stage exploration and development of cutting-edge injectable aesthetic solutions-including neuromodulators, dermal fillers, and biostimulators-while ensuring compliance with our quality systems, international standards, and regulatory requirements. By adapting and implementing strategies with both short- and long-term impact (1-5 years), you will play a pivotal role in advancing innovation and delivering results aligned with global and functional objectives.
Key Responsibilities:
* Translate business strategy and scientific trend exploration into effective Injectable Aesthetic innovation plans.
* Lead the Injectable Aesthetic technical innovations strategy, including projects and activities from early exploratory work to Target Product Profile finalization through transfer of oversight to cross-functional project core team.
* Build a strong and effective team of Product Research Leaders and direct them towards achievement of set objectives and communication with other department personnel.
* Responsible to leading and planning ways to optimize the entity or function including the team structure required to deliver results.
* Define and implement new ways of working, including new processes, with the Product Science organization.
* Act as a liaison and build potential relationships with critical stakeholders within and outside Galderma.
* Support external scientific collaborations and technical evaluations of Business Development opportunities as needed.
* Ensure support to Global Marketing teams with key technical expertise (e.g., congresses, GAIN events)
* Lead and manage the budget of the Injectable Aesthetic Technical Innovation team activities.
* Represent Global R&D in Uppsala Site Leadership team and develop strong, trusting cross-functional relationships with senior business leaders.
Skills & Qualifications:
* Master's degree or PhD in a relevant scientific or engineering discipline (e.g., Biomedical Engineering, Pharmaceutical Sciences, Medical Devices) or equivalent experience.
* Fluent in English and Swedish (both written and spoken).
* Proven track record of leading technical innovation teams in a highly matrixed, global organization.
* Deep knowledge of medical devices and injectable aesthetics (neuromodulators, dermal fillers, biostimulators), including regulatory and quality system requirements.
* Ability to translate business strategy and scientific trends into actionable innovation plans with short- and long-term impact.
* Strong capability to influence and build relationships across senior leadership and external partners.
* Experience in defining and implementing new processes and ways of working to optimize R&D functions.
* Demonstrated ability to manage budgets and allocate resources effectively.
We offer
You will work for an organization that embraces diversity and inclusion, and we believe that we deliver better results by reflecting the perspectives of our diverse customer base.
In Uppsala, Galderma's global center for the aesthetics business area is located, with operations in product development, manufacturing, and marketing. Approximately 600 people work here with world-leading products such as Restylane, Azzalure, and Sculptra.
We offer you the opportunity to work in an exciting, international environment where both personal and professional development are encouraged. With us, you will become an important part of a global and growing company. You will find us in modern premises along the beautiful Fyris River, only a 10-minute bike ride from Uppsala Central Station.
Next steps
Have we caught your interest? We welcome your application via the "Apply Now" link today, but no later than January 23, 2026. Selection and interviews are conducted on an ongoing basis during the application period and the position may be filled before the final application deadline.
Our people make a difference
At Galderma, you'll work with people who are like you-and people who are different. We value what every member of our team brings. Professionalism, collaboration, and a friendly, supportive ethos create the perfect environment for people to thrive and excel in what they do. Ersättning
