Head of Group Talent, Learning and Change
2025-11-03
This is a newly created, strategic global leadership role at Epiroc, designed to shape the future of how we attract, develop, and mobilize talent across the organization.
With full responsibility for Talent Acquisition & Development, Learning & Development, and Change Management, you will set the direction, build capabilities, and drive excellence across these critical areas.
Your work will ensure Epiroc continues to evolve as a performance-driven, people-centered company, committed to sustainable transformation.
You will lead a global team of passionate professionals, partnering with business leaders, HR colleagues, and stakeholders across divisions, regions, and local entities.
Reporting to the SVP Brand & Communication and Human Resources, you will be a key member of the People & Leadership Council, contributing to the strategic development of our people agenda.
Your Mission
This role sets the global direction, principles, and frameworks for Talent Acquisition & Development, Learning & Development, and Change Management. It involves implementing best-in-class practices, processes, and tools to build a world-class talent ecosystem across Epiroc.
A key focus will be fostering a culture of learning, development, mobility, and change readiness throughout the organization.
You will lead Group-level Learning & Development, including Epiroc University, shaping programs and experiences that build future skills and leadership capabilities.
Collaboration with Executive Group Management and senior HR leaders will be essential to drive executive recruitment for strategically critical roles, including General Managers and direct reports to EGM. Strengthening talent pipelines will require close partnership with Business Area and Division Presidents, as well as VP HRs.
Governance and expert support for key talent processes-such as talent reviews, internal mobility, and critical role mapping-will be part of your remit.
You will also be responsible for leading global change management excellence, building organizational capability for effective transformation.
By introducing and scaling change management practices and frameworks, you will help support major initiatives and cultural shifts across the business.
Your Profile
You bring senior leadership experience in Talent Acquisition & Development and/or Learning & Development within a global industrial or technology-driven organization.
You have a proven ability to build and operationalize talent and learning strategies through strong processes, tools, and collaboration.
Your communication and influencing skills are exceptional, especially at the executive level, and you are fluent in English, with additional languages considered an advantage.
You are both strategic and hands-on, comfortable navigating a decentralized, fast-paced global environment.
You are a trusted collaborator and influencer, passionate about developing people and organizations, and skilled at building trust across geographies and cultures.
Location and travel
This position is based in Sweden, and occasional travel will be required.
Application and contacts
Please send your application, including CV and personal letter, by creating an account in our recruitment system as soon as possible but no later than 2025-11-14.
Please note that, due to the current regulations, we will only consider applications received through our system and not via email or social media.
For questions about the position, please contact:
Nadim Penser, SVP - Brand & Communication and Human Resource, nadim.penser@epiroc.com
For questions about the process, please contact: Recruitment specialist, Dana Galova, dana.galova@epiroc.com
